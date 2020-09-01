Emma Gerona knew she wanted to come back home and give back to the community that she was born and raised in. As the new executive director of EcoAction Partners, the 24-year-old has the opportunity to do just that.
After graduating with a degree in finance, including a certificate in socially responsible enterprise, from the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business, she spent time away from her hometown of Ophir while she started her career with environmental nonprofits, which took her to southeastern Oregon in September 2019.
“After graduation I dove into the nonprofit world with a job for the American Solar Energy Society as their operations director. Here I started to understand the intersectional nature of sustainability work as we created space for industry, education, community, government and nonprofit players to come together and collaborate on our goal to reach 100 percent renewable energy. We worked closely with communities across the country on education efforts and devising plans for renewable adoption,” she explained in a letter. “I moved to rural southeastern Oregon to work as a renewable energy coordinator. I created and led a program to help small businesses and agricultural producers pursue renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. I pulled together incentives, rebates and grants to help financially support these projects, provided educational resources and events, and helped to design solar systems for individuals who did not have access to contractors due to their remote location. This position offered boots on the ground opportunities to be involved in the community and watch as projects developed and made a significant difference in people’s lives.”
When she noticed an opening at EcoAction Partners, she thought it would be the perfect opportunity to come back home and work in the field she’s so passionate about, adding she’s excited about the organization’s programs, mainly how it studies green house gas emissions.
“I was hoping to move back to the Telluride region to give back to the community that has given so much to me, and EcoAction stood out to me for their focus on projects that will improve the environmental, social and economic well being of our community,” Gerona told the Daily Planet. “I am impressed with the variety of program areas that EcoAction coordinates, including work with local businesses, schools, governments, festivals and residents.
“I appreciate that EAP tracks the green house gas emissions in the region. I am a data nerd and watching how these numbers change season to season and year after year can really help to address key issues through actionable initiatives and allows you to actually see where change is being made.”
Whether it’s administering green grants, the greenlight and program for local businesses, or weatherization or waste-reduction initiatives, Gerona is looking forward to expanding EcoAction’s outreach and brining more awareness to its work locally.
“Going forward, I hope to be more closely involved in our community and region. I have always been so impressed by this community’s commitment to caring for our natural environment and am excited to get more people involved in these amazing programs. …There is a lot of opportunity to expand these programs and increase participation, and I want people to benefit from these projects that are there to help our community members,” she said. “I am really excited to be returning to Telluride and to bring new energy to this organization and see what change we can make.”
Audrey Morton, EcoAction board president, pointed to Gerona’s local ties in and experience in praising her.
“EcoAction Partners is excited to have Emma join the team. We are confident that her ambition and drive will help lead EcoAction Partners into the future,” she said. Emma’s background in renewable energy and nonprofit work fall in line with our mission and will help her to guide our organization upward. Emma grew up in the Telluride area, this allows her to step back into the community with knowledge and understanding of the unique mountain environment that we call home. We look forward to working with Emma and are grateful to have her as our new executive director.”
Kim Wheels, who served as the interim director and is the energy programs coordinator, echoed similar sentiments.
“I'm very excited to welcome Emma Gerona on board as EcoAction Partners' new executive director,” she said. “She's enjoyable to work with, passionate and enthusiastic about the work we do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and brings a fresh perspective to our organization.”
For more information about EcoAction Partners, visit ecoactionpartners.org or email Gerona at director@ecoactionpartners.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.