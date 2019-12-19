Only six states across the country feature school districts that have more than 30 percent of its teachers nationally certified, according to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). The Telluride School District is the lone district in Colorado with 20 percent of its teachers achieving national certification, as it’s one of 81 districts across the country recognized by NBPTS this fall as an Accomplished District.
Founded in 1987, the NBPTS aims to improve teaching and student learning by enhancing an educator’s effectiveness and recognizing, and rewarding highly accomplished educators who meet high National Board standards.
There are currently 17 Telluride teachers who are certified or in the process of being certified for one of 25 NBPTS sanctioned certificates, according to Jodi Repola, district human resources coordinator.
In early December, Lorrie Gardner, who’s taught for 27 years — 17 of those years at Telluride Elementary School teaching preschool through third grade — learned that she achieved National Board certification, one of three elementary school teachers to do so.
“This was an important process for me because it allowed me to look deeply at my teaching practice against the National Board standards, and then reflect upon how I can make changes to meet the needs of every one of my students and empower them to engage in their own learning,” she said.
Gardner said the voluntary certification process took two years and involved four components: taking a three-hour exam assessing content knowledge at a certified center in Albuquerque, and developing three narrative portfolios addressing “differentiation in instruction,” “teaching practice and the learning environment” and “effective and reflective practitioners.”
Gardner explained that each component had logistical pieces to address in evidence-based writing. Since the process was self-guided, time management and perseverance were essential. But the process paid off because, as she said, it’s made her a better teacher.
“It’s sort of like working on another master’s in a way,” middle school teacher Laura Ianacone-Taschek, who earned her certification in 2010, said. “They’re looking for evidence in a teacher’s subject area — analysis of videos, data, student performance and professional development — of the ways in which a teacher is helping students to learn.”
Ianacone-Taschek is one of two mentors in the district who help teachers prepare for their certification or recertification. In years past, she explained, teachers were certified within a year and certification lasted 10 years. Now teachers have up to three years to complete certification, which now only lasts for five years.
Ianacone-Taschek is currently working on recertification, along with two other high school teachers. While she contends that the process for renewal is less intensive and easier to pass than initial certification, she still must analyze all of her professional development over the past decade and represent how it has improved her teaching method and efficacy.
“The biggest challenge is finding the time,” she said. “They say it’s about 100 hours of outside time for your initial certification, and between 30-40 hours for renewal.”
Not only does the process take time, it costs money.
“The school district will pay the application fee for National Board certification up to $750 per individual after individuals have applied for all other federal and state subsidies for which they are eligible,” Repola said.
There are also financial incentives for teachers to pursue certification, including a one-time $2,500 stipend in the year the certificate is earned. Every year thereafter, the teacher will receive a salary increase equal to 5 percent of the matrix base salary during the validity of the certificate. Certified teachers entering the district receive the same salary increase.
“I’m so thankful to the district for providing support and financial incentive to achieve National Board certification,” Gardner said.
Elementary School Principal Susan Altman, who was certified in 2009, found the process to be more rewarding than earning her master’s degree.
“My master’s was proof that I am a hard worker and do school well,” she said. “National Boards show that you implement the instructional strategies that are proven to be successful with students and that you are a true professional/leader in your field.”
Altman says the certification process values teachers who allow students to “own their learning.”
“Education today is moving toward student driven learning and less direct instruction,” said Altman. “The student of the future needs to be able to problem solve, think creatively, collaborate and communicate well, and defend their thinking.”
Over the last six years, Ianacone-Taschek said more teachers have decided to pursue certification, as she believes that having well-trained teachers makes for a strong school.
“It’s like being prepared to teach IB programs, like they have at the Mountain School,” she said. “When you get this extra training, you just become a better teacher. It’s hard work but it’s a good process.”
