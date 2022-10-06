There’s an impression around town “that things have slowed down for the season,” Julia Levine, the Telluride Farmers Market manager, said with a laugh. She hasn’t found that to be the case: “I don’t know. I couldn’t find a parking space in town this morning.”
A month past Labor Day, mountain towns continue to be busy, but it is true: some things have slowed. The growing season, for example: Fresh peach season has passed. The season has also come and gone for fresh, fragile herbs like basil, signature flavoring of so many delectable summer pestos (often served with ripe tomatoes, which are themselves just barely hanging on this time of year).
Along with several “star” fruits and vegetables of summer, a few of the local market’s purveyors have also disappeared.
“Unfortunately, a bunch of our vendors called it quits for the season last week,” Levine said. “But most are still here,” and those that remain “are pretty plush with their offerings. Our farmers have some beautiful produce; our baked goods have been spot-on all season, and they’re going to be delicious” right up through next Friday, Oct. 14, the market’s final day on South Oak Street for 2022. Levine particularly recommends the ice-cream sandwich from Thorneycroft Kitchen, out of Norwood, and pies from The Pie Maker, in Mancos.
“It’s all good,” she said, “But those are my tried-and-true favorites.”
For two more Fridays, live music will ring out on South Oak Street, and at the Ridgway Farmers Market in Hartwell Park, fresh fruits and vegetables and baked goods will exchange hands, and as Levine put it, “We hope the sun will continue to shine, though I’ve learned that there’s at least a 50 percent chance of snow on any given day” this time of year.
Speaking of unwelcome moisture, it was rain that spoiled the party on occasion in Ridgway this season, according to the market’s manager, Melissa Newell.
“We had more rain days than usual this summer,” she said, “and the construction delays on US 550,” between Montrose and Ouray, “slowed things down a bit as well. But after July, things picked up again.” Even so, “We’ve had a 21-week-long season,” Newell observed, and, just as in Telluride, “Vendors have started to lose steam a little. I think some of the farmers could probably keep going,” and growing, “but, frankly, our foot traffic slows down once schools are back in session, and second-home-owners depart” for winter.
“I think, all things considered, it’s probably the right time for the market to wind down.”
The challenge, for those who care about buying fresh and local, then becomes how to continue doing that. Simply put: let your palate follow the growing season. “Our focus shifts to ‘storage’ vegetables and root crops” in fall and winter, Newell said. “Cabbage, carrots, beets and greens that tolerate the cold well, such as kale, Swiss chard and collard greens. Potatoes, garlic, onions and winter squash: Heartier foods that you’re hungry for. Some farms offer CSA boxes in winter,” Newell added. “Last year, one of our purveyors, Uncompaghre Farms, which sells beef, partnered with a bakery, and started bringing in veggies” to become, in effect, a one-stop-shop. The Yurstead farm, in Coal Creek Valley, has offered CSA boxes in winter, Newell said (for that matter, Newell’s own farm, Ultreia Farmstead, takes orders online).
“It’s a lot more difficult to grow year-round in our high-altitude environment,” Julia Levine acknowledged, “but some farmers have the capacity to continue growing indoors, or even to continue growing outside, if they farm near, say, Delta. For those in Telluride, my personal recommendation would be to go through Vicki’s Fresh Food Movement,” which delivers to Telluride, Mountain Village, the Ski Ranches and Ophir on Monday, and to Ridgway on Friday (and accepts orders online). “That business in particular is working hard to keep a stream of local produce flowing year-round.”
For that matter, “The Montrose Farmers Market is open every other week beginning in November,” Newell observed. “You can still eat local in winter.”
