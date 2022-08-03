Each year, to kick off the series of work sessions and meetings in which Telluride Town Council and staff craft the next fiscal year’s budget, council first discusses the more philosophical aspect of the annual numbers task. The declared goals and objectives guide how and where town revenues are spent and serve as a guide throughout the year. At Tuesday’s council meeting, town manager Scott Robson gave elected officials a six-month progress report on council’s 2022 goals and objectives. The report reflected the high priority officials have given the housing crisis as Robson reported on numerous projects nearing completion or well into the planning stages.
Sunnyside, located just west of Eider Creek condos on the Spur, will welcome its first residents later this month following a successful lottery.
“Sunnyside housing was right there at the top of our goals and objectives as far as affordable housing goes, and we're really proud of how we've gotten through that lottery process in our housing department on our special projects and programs department,” Robson said. “Recently we have seen that vertical construction move along really well this year. We've got water, we've got electricity out there, and we will have residents moving in in the next two weeks here, which is really exciting.”
Sunnyside is slated for completion in December.
Also moving forward is the Virginia Placer 2, which has earned its design approvals from the Historical and Architectural Review Commission (HARC), and the announcement that the first meeting to discuss the Shandoka parking lot feasibility and conceptual plans would occur this week. Also, the recent purchase of the Diamond Ridge parcel off Last Dollar Road near the airport was recently closed. The purchase, a partnership with San Miguel County, fulfills a goal to land bank for affordable housing.
“We're really excited to move forward with the county and the public here on that next step of feasibility studies out there for Diamond Ridge,” Robson said. “There is certainly not a defined plan out there, and that's by design. We have the land acquired with help from the state and now it's time to get our hands dirty and really begin that process of understanding feasibility out there. How many units would make sense and how that development moves forward in really a world-class manner down the road? I think we've got an exceptional opportunity out there to, like I said, really develop world-class affordable housing for this community. There's still a lot of work and a lot of design ahead of us and a lot of public input necessary on that Diamond Ridge property.”
Robson also covered current town-owned properties, including the Carhenge parking lot and other locations that will continue to merit discussion.
“I think we are definitely in a time where we want to be open to ideas, be innovative, and again, like we've talked at great length take advantage of those properties that we own ourselves,” he told council. “And so certainly properties like Carhenge and Shandoka are right there at the top of list of major, major opportunities for the for the town moving forward.”
Last year, council established a goal to promote diversity, equity and inclusion, with subheadings that take in not only town staff, but a call for greater community outreach. Efforts to be more inclusive stretched across all departments, including the marshal’s department, the town’s housing department, and parks and recreation, which all demonstrated ideas and programming to reach out to more Spanish-speaking residents.
In another over-arching goal category, “Utilize Land Use Planning to Protect the Character of Our Community,” there were notable gains in the first six months of the year. The planning department, aided by state grant dollars matched by the town, initiated a community vision and action plan that will serve as the guiding document as the town works toward a master plan update. A final draft of that document will be presented to council in October.
The Southwest Area Plan is poised to begin planning in earnest, too, and the planning department has acquired interactive software that will ease public accessibility and input. Amendments to the land use code have also been enacted that encourage more long-term affordable housing.
Community outreach, too, has seen progress with the initiation of post-council meeting news releases, livestreaming of meetings to afford greater transparency and other measures.
Significant projects such as the Town Park Master Plan are well underway, and collaboration with regional partners hammering out the future of the aging gondola system continues, as well as participation in a revamped tourism board.
Council is slated for an August retreat, which will include a discussion and possible revamp of its goals and objectives leading up to this year’s budget process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.