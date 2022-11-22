Before brining the turkey and deciding on sides, Telluride Town Council met Tuesday morning for a brief bit of housekeeping that will ultimately ensure a better deal on the financing required to start construction of the Voodoo affordable housing and commercial project. Council unanimously approved an emergency ordinance that will convey a ground lease to the Telluride Housing Authority (THA) for the purposes financing, constructing and operating the Voodoo Affordable Housing Project.
“We have the ability to take advantage of some residual financing that we have not used in 2022,” said town project manager, Lance McDonald. “What that means is that the bank qualified financing is about a half a point which requires a point lower in interest rates and we can use that for approximately one-third of the debt that we would incur for the Voodoo housing project. In a nutshell that would save THA approximately five to $600,000 over the term of the indebtedness which is approximately 20 to 30 years. So, it's a fiscally responsible thing to do at this time.”
McDonald explained why the ground lease had to be achieved by emergency ordinance.
“Doing so through an emergency ordinance allows the referendum period to run until late December and allows us to close on a qualified portion of the revenue bond in 2022,” he said. “The other revenue bonds that are going to fund the project can be funded in 2023.”
According to McDonald’s staff memo to council, an emergency ordinance in this circumstance is appropriate as conveying lease at this time would enable the Voodoo project to receive more favorable financing terms resulting from closing a bank-qualified revenue bond in 2022 for the construction of the project, and thus constitutes an emergency pursuant to 4.13 of Telluride Home Rule Charter.
Key provisions of the lease include: A 100 year term for the lease between THA and the Town of Telluride; a legal exhibit depicting the Voodoo property; a use restriction on the property that the housing units must be leased to those working in
the Telluride R-1 School District, and; THA is responsible for all insurance, maintenance, bonding, government approvals and construction documents associated with development of the leased property, with Town rights of inspection for the same.
The Voodoo affordable housing project has received its design and building approvals and will occupy the block on the corner of East Pacific Avenue and South Willow Street, adjacent to the post office.
At its Dec. 13 meeting council and then THA will vote on whether to proceed with the project.
“The real action on deciding to proceed with this project occurs at the December 13 Town Council meeting and the December 13 THA meeting,’ McDonald said. “That's when council and THA will decide to move forward with the project, accept the guaranteed maximum price from the contractor approved, the revenue bonds, or the remainder of the revenue bonds for the entire project and other miscellaneous matters.”
The ground lease will cost THA $10 a year and extend through 2122.
Part of the lease agreement states that “the THA Facility on the Premises will be eligible for a deferral of all applicable Town water tap fees, sewer tap fees and other development or building fees,” as long as the housing remains true to its intended purpose of housing those working within the R-1 Telluride School District.
Council member Dan Enright wondered if there were any downsides to the ground lease.
“This is not my area of expertise but I'm just curious if there's any downsides to this or any potential negatives,” Enright said.
McDonald said there were none.
“It's an opportunity to take advantage of, so we can use the lower interest rates essentially for a third of the project’s funding.”
Adrienne Christy noted that the lease arrangement would block the potential sale of any units in the project.
“Yes, that would be correct,” McDonald confirmed. “When you approve the project, proceed to construction and you also approve the revenue bonds. That's when you're really making the decision that's going to be a rental project. And once it's a rental project funded through a revenue bond, then it has to stay that way through the duration of the bond.”
Town Attorney Kevin Geiger further simplified Tuesday’s council action.
“This is a very limited action,” Geiger said. “All you're really doing is providing a land lease for the property now owned by the Town of Telluride. You're conveying or transferring that interest to THA so that the housing authority can then do the requisite financing that we need to do. The town could not do the same financing that that THA can do without going to a vote of the electorate.”
Five council votes are required to pass an emergency ordinance. Council member, Enright, Christy, Mayor DeLanie Young and Meehan Fee each cast their aye votes.
Before sending council and staff off, Town Manager Scott Robson formally introduced Zoe Dohnal, who was recently hired as Deputy Town Clerk.
“We are so pleased to have Zoe on onboard as part of the team,” Robson said. “(I’m) really looking forward to some of the big initiatives that she and I are going to tackle together out of the manager's office and across all of our departments. Through a robust recruitment process, Zoe really rose to the top and we're lucky that she was already local and doing great work up at Mountain Village. So welcome, Zoe. We're thrilled to have you.”
