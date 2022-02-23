This is the story of Johnny Rotten. Yes, that’s R-o-t-t-e-n and it’s spelled differently. It’s so Johnny. Johnny Bulson’s friends accepted the misspelling as easily as they embraced the gregarious, up-for-anything man whose paralysis never kept him from savoring life to the fullest.
Johnny Bulson, 67 — formerly of Newburgh, New York; Ireland; the open road; and Telluride and Durango — passed peacefully in the early morning of Feb. 6, 2022, in Denver.
Johnny’s Telluride chapter began in 1980, when he literally rolled into his beloved mountain home for the first time, his car engine giving out as he coasted downhill. He cut and hauled firewood, repaired cars, became a licensed plumber and amassed a large circle of friends.
Sean McNamara has known Johnny since those early days in Telluride.
“Johnny was a wild man who was always up for anything, like hitch-hiking to Aspen and back on the weekend, after working a 50-hour week banging nails, just to check out the scene,” McNamara said. “Like hand-cutting all our firewood our first winter in town, with an antique two-handled saw that we salvaged from the basement of Club 425, our dumpy rental on East Columbia. Like spending our last dollar at The Last Dollar Saloon, multiple times.”
On April 18, 1986, Johnny suffered a spinal cord injury after a headfirst dive in the San Juan River, and spent the next 36 years pushing himself forward into life from his wheelchair. In true Telluride fashion, an epic fundraiser party was thrown by his friends not long after — Rotten was right in front of the stage at the old Quonset Hut, clad in a bra and novelty glasses, surrounded by women. As usual.
Confronted with a radically altered life as a quadriplegic, Johnny could have chosen a more staid path forward, but that would have been out of character. Instead, he plunged into his education, earning his bachelor’s from Colorado Mesa University and his master’s in rehabilitation therapy from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He lived in Clifton and then in Montrose in the early 1990s, where, according to McNamara, he was a vocal advocate for that city becoming ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant sooner than later.
“He was an ADA agitator,” McNamara said. “He was a mover and shaker. He was very proactive.”
Along with McNamara, Lance Waring took his friendship with Johnny to the next level, learning to care for him no matter where their wanderlust led them. Waring met Johnny in 1985, when he stopped by the sporting goods store where Waring worked.
“He walked into Olympic Sports, able bodied and fit as a fiddle,” Waring recalled. “He was the epitome of health and vitality.”
Waring and McNamara each said that Johnny’s attitude and cheerful resilience helped them cope with his devastating injury. His selflessness was remarkable, Waring said.
“We were going through some pictures in a shoe box once in his house,” he said. “He pulled out a photo of two swimmers jumping off of a boat into a river and he said, ‘That's the last time I ever felt my legs.’ And I said, ‘Really? That's the moment where you jumped into the river and hit the rock?’ And he said, ‘Yep. And I'm so glad that it wasn’t the other guy. I’m really glad it was me.’”
McNamara, whose ongoing escapades with Johnny hardly abated, said his own perspective on life changed for the sunnier.
“From Johnny, I learned how to look on the bright side of things,” McNamara said. “Early in his rehab, Johnny was understandably frustrated and angry at times, but he learned how to compartmentalize those feelings and just focus on the good things that came his way. By necessity, he concentrated, not on what he didn't have — his legs — but what he did … his friends, and a beautiful world to share and enjoy.”
Johnny’s circle of friends expanded even further when he moved to Durango 16 years ago. There, he held court at coffee shops with sunny patios, indulging in his fondness for long conversations and storytelling.
He lived independently but due to his injury, required attendants to assist him with his day-to-day needs. He employed many during his years in Durango, including Don Lewis, a man McNamara said proved to be the perfect sidekick for Johnny’s enduring penchant for impromptu adventure. Lewis, like Johnny was, “all about the open road.” Over the course of the last seven years, Lewis and Johnny became fast friends.
“We went camping all over the place,” Lewis said. “Sean and his other friends took him camping when he was younger. This was the revival of his camping trips.”
One of Lewis’s first trips with Johnny was to Telluride, to attend a life celebration for Craig Pirazzi, who had perished in a hang-gliding accident.
“When Johnny rolled into the memorial service, with band members from The String Cheese Incident jamming away on the stage, I stepped into a bubble of love that had been surrounding Johnny for over 30 years,” Lewis said.
Lewis came to love him deeply and recalled a quieter, daily routine as a cherished memory.
“Johnny, like any good hippie who almost made it into Woodstock were it not for the LSD that showed up a few miles from the venue entrance, grew his hair long,” Lewis fondly remembered. “It was my job to brush it out and braid it well. This is what I loved the most. This is where I fell in love with him, laying gathered bundles of hair over and under.”
The COVID years threw Johnny and Lewis into the same pod — Johnny was particularly vulnerable and had to strictly limit his social contacts — a small circle that included Lewis’s son, Cyrus.
“We were together morning and night, six days a week, for five months,” Lewis said. “The summer of 2020 was hard. Johnny was family for us.”
Waring, McNamara and Lewis all spin additional, improbable tales of life with Johnny, tales that careen from bawdy to eruptive, tender to psychedelically enhanced. Johnny was fearless, generous of time and spirit, up for absolutely anything, and endlessly patient and kind. He could fix anything motorized, even from his wheelchair, calling out the tools needed so that able-bodied hands could be “guided by his words,” as Waring said.
“He was larger than life,” Waring said. “He was only given 10 to 15 years to live after his accident, but he beat the odds. He made every day damned good and got a lot of people to laugh with him. He could easily laugh at himself. He touched a lot of lives.”
The beloved son of John and Helen Bulson, he was born in Newburgh on Dec. 1, 1954. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his sisters Norma Jean Kahl and Bernadette Chick.
There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. Bring a finger food dish to share. There will be music and a time to tell your version of the story of Johnny Rotten.
In Durango the following weekend — Saturday, March 5, from 6-9 p.m. — there will be a gathering at Durango Coffee Company. All who loved him are welcome.
