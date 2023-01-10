Sunday, normally a quiet day, was instead replete with clicks and chimes for this reporter: the sounds of texts, and phone calls, and also emails, reminding me that CodeRED alerts would soon be no more.
San Miguel County emergency services, and Ouray County services (which also issues CodeRED alerts) were doing all they could to get my attention, on the last day that they could.
I’d relied on CodeRED to warn me of mudslides on Highway 145 in summer, and whiteout predictions for the Dallas Divide in winter. On Monday, January 9, CodeRED was replaced with an all-new emergency-warning system. It is important, San Miguel County emergency manager Shannon Armstrong said, that anyone who hasn’t signed up for these new alerts, which are powered by Genasys Emergency Alert Management, do so as soon as possible. The new system is easier both for the public — and for those sending out alerts — to use, is less expensive, and does not require users to use an email address in order to register. “The only con,” Armstrong explained, “is that users have to re-register for the new system. We cannot import CodeRED users.”
“So far, everything is going pretty well with Genasys,” she said. “We have a little over 8,000 users registered, which is pretty amazing.” This said, “I’ve had a few phone calls from people asking for help” with re-registration, Armstrong said. The system uses geolocation to determine who to send messages to, but (as this reporter found) adding your address to the system isn’t as straightforward as it could be. Yet it’s important that you do so, because “Genays is a countywide system,” Armstrong explained. “If we have a wildfire, we don’t want to send a notice to the whole county — just the people who are affected.”
(Once you’ve registered, through a link at the San Miguel County Alert and Warning webpage, click on Sitemap at the bottom of the page. From there, click on Locations, where you can enter your address, and click ‘Update.’ Or, phone 970-369-8628, or email info@sanmiguelsheriff.org for assistance.)
This time of year, users are most likely to receive county emergency alerts for road closures. For example, CDOT may be doing avalanche mitigation work and the gate to Lizard Head Pass might be closed. “Or there might be one spot on the road where there’s a bunch of crashes,” Armstrong said. “We also have ice-jam flooding each winter,” along the San Miguel River between Telluride and Placerville. “During really cold periods, sections of the river will freeze, and create a dam, and block the water from flowing,” Arnold explained. When it warms up, the water will release, the dam will break and flooding will occur. “We have several of these happen every winter, but we never know when they’re going to take place, so we really can’t stay on top of it,” Armstrong explained. The best the county can do is issue a warning as soon as the dam breaks.
CodeRED was in effect not only in San Miguel County, but in Ouray, Montrose, Gunnison and Hinsdale counties as well. “It was a regional contract, and we all moved forward with Genasys,” Armstrong said. “Anybody who lives in a neighboring county and commutes here should re-register in both county systems, so they get alerts for home and work.”
For more information on re-registering for emergency alerts in San Miguel County, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/732/San-Miguel-County-Alert-and-Warning.
To re-register in Ouray County, visit ouray.genasys.com/portal/en/register, or text ourayalerts to 65513. If you have trouble with registration, email pio@ouraycountyco.gov.
