Since 1981, the Telluride Academy has inspired children by offering day and overnight camps, expedition programs, and STEAM adventures across the magnificent regional outdoors. In spite of the pandemic, the academy organized 110 unique summer adventures last summer for 788 students, filling over 1,430 program spots. The academy recently posted its 2022 schedule and will once again host five sessions of outdoor programming this summer from June 6 to Aug. 11.
“We have a more specialized schedule this year, and we could be back to full capacity, but with housing and worker shortages, we’re probably mirroring last year’s numbers,” explained Sophie Fabrizio, the academy’s program director.
Like last summer, the academy plans once again to utilize classrooms at the Telluride Middle/High School and vans will operate at full capacity, with masks required. Aside from face covering requirements, Fabrizio said, 2022 should otherwise operate “as normal.”
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Fabrizio looks forward to bringing back “Circus Holus Bolus” (ages 9-12) led by stalwart and creative specialist Sally Davis.
“We’re also bringing back Outdoor Leadership Challenge (ages 14 and up),” added Fabrizio. “We’re hoping to bring four scholarship students in from Montezuma County, and there’ll be backpacking, a river trip down the San Juan River, and students will work with the Montezuma Land Conservancy and the Ute Mountain Ute tribe down there.”
To expand cause-based programming, the academy recently established a fund to honor beloved former student and long-time instructor Chason Russell, who died in a river accident last June.
“The funds will be used to support campers from the West End — Norwood, Redvale and Naturita,” finance director Larry Rosen said. “We plan to work with The Wright Stuff Community Foundation in Norwood to help identify students who will benefit most from our programs.”
Among new programs offered this summer is “Star Gazers” (ages 12-14), where campers travel to Flagstaff and Sedona for star-gazing and UFO expeditions. “Art and Adventure: New Mexico” (ages 11-13) is a two-week road trip to Santa Fe and Taos, where campers will raft the Rio Chama and visit local farmers markets and museums, including Meow Wolf, an immersive arts experience in Santa Fe. A week-long “Magic in the Mountains” camp (ages 10-12) will feature instruction on tricks of the trade by professional magician Ty Gallenbeck.
Also new this year is a partnership between the academy and National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), where campers who attend one of the expedition programs — three or more overnights, COVID test required — will be eligible to sign-up for a 14-day TA-NOLS backpacking expedition scheduled for July 2023 in Alaska.
Fabrizio hopes to employ approximately 55 field counselors and a dozen specialists this summer, depending on the availability of seasonal housing. Last May, the academy purchased a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Leopard Creek, near Placerville, that housed 10 staff members last summer. A fundraising campaign — There’s No Place Like Home — was launched shortly after the purchase in hopes of paying off the mortgage by the end of summer 2024. A fundraising event for that campaign is scheduled for July 20 at the Transfer Warehouse.
While the academy hopes to set up additional yurt and tent camping on the Leopard Creek property this summer, they desperately need to find more staff housing, Fabrizio explained.
“Telluride is a hard place to live, especially for seasonal workers and especially with the challenge of local housing,” she added. “So we’re trying to find people with vacant land where we can put up yurts or otherwise nail down any available rental properties within 45 minutes of Telluride.”
Fabrizio said the academy significantly increased staff wages to remain competitive with local guide services.
“We’ve also upped our local’s discount from 40 percent to 45 percent this summer because we recognize that our prices have gone up as we’re trying to pay our instructors a living wage,” she said.
Registration for members begins Feb. 1. Last year programs were 90 percent sold out within the first six days for members. Traditionally, programs are about 75 percent full by spring break, but because visiting and local families missed out on a full and regular summer camp season in 2020, programs booked up very quickly last year.
Registration for locals —families living full-time in the Telluride R1 School District — begins Feb. 8, which kicks off Early Bird Week, when that 45 percent discount on all programming is available for “locals who need it,” up to $950. After that week, local families may still receive a 30 percent discount on all available programs until March 31.
“Don’t miss out on limited spots. If $950 off isn’t enough, we can make it work for you,” Rosen explained. “Fill out an application for tuition assistance.”
The academy strives to give away 30 percent of its tuition every year to local families in need. Rosen said this year that could amount to $245,000 in available tuition assistance. There’s also a 60 percent discount offered through March 31 for school district employees and local first responders up to a $1,350.
Open registration begins Feb. 15. For more information about Telluride Academy, visit tellurideacademy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.