San Miguel County Public Health confirmed two resident deaths related to COVID-19 occurring on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, according to a county news release.
A 60-year-old male tested positive for COVID at the time of death, and a postmortem examination determined that the virus was the leading cause of death. Additionally, an 83-year-old male who had a pre-existing health issue that was determined to be the leading cause of death tested positive for COVID-19 postmortem, which may have been a contributing factor in the rapid passing of the man. Both west end residents were unvaccinated.
Public health also confirmed two hospitalized west end residents, including a 79-year-old female and a 63-year-old male. The most recent updates from public health detail that both unvaccinated patients have recovered and were released within a few days of hospital admission.
As of Tuesday morning, there are 33 active cases in San Miguel County. In response to the continued climb and severity of COVID presence throughout the county, public health will discuss a potential public health policy requiring universal mask usage indoors in public places during the public health update at Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting. The requirement would go into effect at 11:59 pm on Wednesday.
“Not only have we seen a sustained increase in COVID presence across the county, but also in hospitalization rate and deaths related to COVID,” said county public health director Grace Franklin. “The spread of the virus remains highly dependent on how closely people are packed together, where people are gathering and what precautions they are taking. We cannot allow this virus to spread out of control. It is critical that we implement the necessary protections our communities deserve.”
Public health emphasizes that those who are at-risk of severe disease and the worst possible outcomes due to infection should take extra care. Those who are immunocompromised, elderly or have comorbidities are considered the most susceptible to infection and hospitalization when it comes to COVID-19.
The discussion surrounding the indoor mask requirement will take place during Wednesday’s BOCC meeting at 12:45 pm MST and is open to the public via Zoom meeting ID 534 180 495 and passcode 014 764. TO learn more about the county’s current COVID-19 metrics, please visit the SMC COVID-19 dashboard.
