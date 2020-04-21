With the rising tide of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing public health order issued by San Miguel County and the state that, among other requirements, deemed many jobs non-essential, for many households, the money has dried up. At its special meeting Tuesday, Telluride Town Council set the wheels in motion to establish a new fund specifically aimed at those needing help with housing.
The seed was planted last week when a local couple, Eliot and Mary Brown, approached town officials wondering if they would accept the donation of the Brown’s stimulus checks of $1,200 distributed to every taxpayer. Council welcomed the gesture and directed staff to devise a structure so funds might be distributed, while also suggesting that it be padded with $25,000 of town money that had been originally intended for employee travel and education. Since entering into the so-called “significant” phase of the municipal recession plan, that line item had been frozen.
Council’s task Tuesday was to hammer out the structure of the fund, how it would be distributed and to whom. Tri-County Health Network will administer the fund at no cost to the town or applicants. Council first determined that the most crucial place renters and homeowners living within the Teluride School District boundaries could use assistance was with housing. Both deed-restricted and free market properties will be eligible.
“Most applicants need money for their rent or mortgage,” Tri-County’s Lynn Borup said of the nonprofits’ clients. Tri-County administers similar assistance programs.
Council decided that donations to the fund will be tax deductible. The maximum amount for each assistance check will be $1,000 or 50 percent of a household’s rent or mortgage. One application per household will be accepted, and the money will be dispersed on a first come, first served basis. Applications will be accepted for a two-week period. Council agreed to call the new fund the Telluride Housing Relief Fund and will next week pass a resolution so it can go live as soon as possible.
“We don’t want to compete (with other assistance programs) but to be complementary,” said Mayor DeLanie Young. “It’s another option to meet unmet needs and not let anyone fall through the cracks.”
In other council business, talk of an informational barricade came to an end when a majority on council gave the idea a thumbs down. Only Young and council member Geneva Shaunette favored a manned info both that would advise those entering town about the public health order and to encourage non-residents to go elsewhere. Consensus about any aspect of the barricade — who would staff it, who would pay for it, its exact nature (purely informational or more an enforcement tool) — was elusive.
“If it’s something you want the Town of Telluride to do, we’d be on our own,” town manager Ross Herzog advised council. Herzog, at council’s direction last week, had taken up the matter with government officials with the county and the Town of Mountain Village.
Telluride Chief Marshal Josh Comte said that if staffing such a facility fell to his department, “There would be no end in sight. It would impact our resources quite a bit.”
Further, Comte explained that his department, though it has received a number of calls about people not complying with social distancing measures or gatherings of more than 10 people, has been guided by an educational, not punitive, policy. Comte offered as evidence a letter from the Colorado Attorney General’s office to law enforcement agencies encouraging peer policing and means other than citations to enforce the laws that fall under the public health order.
“As part of this education and outreach effort, we encourage you to enlist the public in filing complaints and calling out businesses that are engaging in dangerous conduct — namely, bringing groups of people together who can spread the virus,” Attorney General Phil Weiser’s letter reads, in part. “Whether via social media or the attention of local media outlets, we believe that public pressure and encouragement is a constructive force and will drive compliance. And the more we can drive voluntary compliance, the more we will save law enforcement resources and protect first responders.”
Though not fully in support of an informational barricade, council member Todd Brown noted that, despite frequent email blasts, constantly updated websites, social media and other means of communication, “More than 90 percent of people that live within the region don’t have adequate info.”
Brown also said that on social media, the sandwich boards erected at the junction of state highways 145 and 62, and at the roundabout at Society Turn didn’t seem to have been received well.
“They’ve stirred up a lot of negative commentary,” he said. “But an info checkpoint might help everybody.”
The sandwich boards read: “We love our visitors. But not now. No visitors allowed in San Miguel County.”
Council member Tom Watkinson was dismissive of setting up a checkpoint.
“I feel like it’s kind of a waste,” he said. “It’s not like we’re being overrun by visitors.”
Council picked apart every aspect of the idea before Young called for a show of hands.
“We are beating a dead horse,” she said. “Who is actually for this?”
Council members Watkinson, Brown, Adrienne Christy and Lars Carlson did not support the barricade at all, while Jessie Rae Arguelles said she was undecided.
Young urged compliance with the public health order.
“Stay the F at home,” she said. “Don’t be mean, but encourage people to follow the law.”
Council will be holding weekly special meetings via Zoom and on KOTO until further notice. More council news will be in the Friday edition of the Daily Planet. Next week’s council meeting is a regular meeting. Agendas and packets can be found online at telluride-co.gov.
