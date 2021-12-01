Telluride Town Council delivered its new members a baptism by fire with a lengthy meeting — Dan Enright and Meehan Fee’s first — that stretched well into the evening.
Tuesday’s meeting was also the first since early last year that masked council members met in Rebekah Hall with only a few staff members joining them. The public and others attended via Zoom, a format now commonplace due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The morning session was devoted to swearing in the four newly elected council members, and divvying up the numerous board and commission seats on which council members serve as liaisons. Joining Fee and Enright in swearing-in ceremonies administered by town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh were Geneva Shaunette and Jessie Rae Arguelles, who now begin their second terms in office.
Arguelles was unanimously chosen by her peers to serve as Mayor Pro Tem, a position formerly held by termed-out council member Todd Brown. Enright nominated council member Adrienne Christy to the position, but withdrew the nomination when Christy deferred to Arguelles for her seniority on council and enthusiastic desire to hold the post. The pro-tem designation means, should Mayor DeLanie Young be unable to attend a council meeting or be required to step away due to conflict of interest on any agenda item, Arguelles will conduct meeting business.
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS
Council appointed a combination of new and incumbent citizens to a few open seats on various boards. Pepper Raper, who is currently a member of the Commission for Community Assistance, the Arts and Special Events, was unanimously appointed to a two-year, regular seat on the Ethics Commission, a panel that has not met in years. That board investigates ethics violations and advises to council any potential sanctions of penalties, among other duties.
Planning & Zoning Commission member Charles Dalton was elevated from an alternate seat to a regular seat by unanimous consent. Former council member Todd Brown, a longtime council liaison to that board, was unanimously approved to serve a regular seat, also in a unanimous vote.
Council reappointed two incumbents and one new member to the Historic & Architectural Review Commission (HARC). Kiernan Lannon was reappointed to a two-year term, and Stacy Lake was elevated from an alternate seat to a regular seat, also for a two-year term. Mark Hebert, who made an unsuccessful bid for a council seat this election, will serve for the first time on HARC for a one-year term as an alternate. All appointment votes were unanimous.
PLANNING DEPARTMENT APPEAL
Council considered a pair of appeals of requested land use interpretations made by town planning and building director Ron Quarles related to property in the Brewery subdivision. Attorney John Horn, whose wife owns the subject property, took issue with Quarles’ interpretation of when exactly the timing for reapplication of development approval could occur. Horn and Quarles differed on just what was the date of “final action,” after which a year must elapse before a development application can be resubmitted. Horn sought a wetlands exemption for a proposed covered walkway over Butcher Creek. Town planning staff had determined there was no basis for an exemption. An appeal filed — and withdrawn — by Horn earlier in the year was considered “final action.”
Council supported Quarles’ interpretation by a 5-2 vote, with Arguelles and Lars Carlson in opposition. Shaunette spoke in support of Quarles’ interpretation.
“My feeling is based on the intent of the rules and the intent of the code with this one year minimum for a new application,” Shaunette said. “It doesn't seem to me like withdrawing an appeal means that that's somehow still active. And it's over and done with because you basically wanted to start over, so I'm with I'm with Ron on his determination.”
The second of Quarles’ interpretations was also upheld by council 5-2, again with Carlson and Arguelles opposed. Horn had asked for an interpretation from the planning department of Brewery subdivision covenants regarding floodplain mitigation. Quarles declined to provide an interpretation. In his memo to council he noted, “staff is not obligated to provide a conclusive interpretation of the private covenant language until the Town Engineer and Building Department have a role in applying determinations at the building permit stage of development.”
Quarles got strong backing from Christy on this point.
“While I understand that it's more convenient for the applicant to hear that particular interpretation sooner in the process, we are not required to do that for you,” she said. “I, too, stand with Ron's interpretation that he does not have to interpret that paragraph until the building permit is submitted.”
SHORT-TERM RENTALS
In a discussion that dominated the lion’s share of Tuesday’s marathon meeting, potential new short-term rental (STR) legislation drew vigorous public comment both during the public comment period midway through the meeting, and during the actual agenda items that began later in the afternoon and ran well into the evening.
Legislation detailing a new section in the municipal code for penalties and enforcement was passed on first reading. Examples of monetary penalties for violations include required minimum fines of $250 minimum fine for a first violation; $500 minimum fine for second violation and suspension of the STR license for six months; and $1,000 minimum fine for third violation and mandatory summons and municipal court appearance on the third violation and suspension of the STR license for 12 months.
New legislation that would place limitations on STR business licenses was jettisoned in favor of establishing mechanisms for data gathering, information that would help guide officials on any future decisions regarding STRs. Council will review the revised language on second reading at a future meeting (Dec.14).
