Anyone who has laid eyes on Telluride during winter would agree that the box canyon beauty looks like a holiday card painting, especially when there’s a layer of fresh snow like it’s currently sporting.
Main Street, decorated with lights and Christmas trees during this time of year, is dotted with local shops and restaurants that make such a holiday setting even more inviting and warm. But perhaps the most beautiful thing about it for those who live in and visit the area around the holidays is actually visiting the Main Street and all its storefronts.
The annual Noel Night, which will be held Wednesday from 5:30-9 p.m., is one of the best opportunities for those looking for holiday gifts and discounts to shop local.
The festivities kick off at Elks Park with the traditional lighting of the ski tree, sponsored by the Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club, complete with a bonfire — typically fueled by skis in an attempt to appease Ullr so he blesses us with a white winter — and hot chocolate, which is for everyone.
“The countdown to the holidays is on, and Telluride and Mountain Village are looking forward to hosting their iconic events to celebrate the season,” the Noel Night website reads. (Editor’s note: See Thursday’s edition of the Daily Planet for a preview of this weekend’s Mountain Village Holiday Prelude.)
The Telluride AIDS Benefit is hosting a Noel Night Dance Party with DJ Nibbles at the Sheridan SHOW Bar from 7-11 p.m. Cover is $10, and attendees can take advantage of an exclusive offer to purchase 2022 Fashion Show pre-sale tickets.
Many local businesses will be offering discounts during Noel Night. Below is a list of those participating. For more information about the event, visit telluride.com.
Living Tea, 101 W. Colorado Ave. Unit B, Use code TEACOMMUNITY for 10 percent of first order at mountaingatetelluride.com.
Telluride Truffle Artisan Chocolate, 171 S. Pine St., Pick your discount (10-50 percent off) and complimentary hot chocolate.
MiXX Projects + Atelier, 307 E. Colorado Ave., Roll the dice discounts (10-30 percent off).
Overland, 100 W. Colorado Ave., Pick your discount (10-20 percent off).
Olioveto Estates Olive Oils, Use code Noel10 for 10 percent discount on all olive oils and balsamic vinegars at olioveto.com.
CashmereRED, 22 E. Colorado Ave., 20 percent off most of the shop.
Elinoff Gallery, 204 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (10-30 percent off) or take 20 percent of most everything in the store.
Flowers by Ella, 359 E. Colorado Ave., 20 percent off storewide.
Sunglass HQ, 201 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (10-40 percent off).
ShirtWorks of Telluride, 126 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (10-40 percent off).
Paradise Resort Wear, 218 W. Colorado Ave., Pick your discount (10-40 percent off).
Telluride Gallery of Fine Art, 130 E. Colorado Ave., Pick your discount (10-20 percent off fine art and studio jewelry).
Two Skirts, 127 W. Colorado Ave., pick you discount (10-50 percent off). Also, 20 percent off Friday through Sunday.
Between the Covers Bookstore and High Alpine Coffee, 224 W. Colorado Ave., Pick you discount (10-40 percent off), hourly raffle and free gift-wrapping.
Tony Newlin Gallery, 100 W. Colorado Ave., 15 percent off special consideration on all limited and open edition prints.
Ah Haa School for the Arts, 155 W. Pacific Ave., An evening of button-making and warm cider, 4-6 p.m.
Telluride Arts HQ Gallery, 135 W. Pacific Ave., 20 percent off Telluride Arts swag and select artist prints.
Telluride Transfer Warehouse, 201 S. Fir St., Special offers on fine art and entertainment.
Lustre Gallery, 214 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (10-30 percent off).
Zia Sun, 214 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (10-50 percent off).
Crossbow Leather, 217 E. Colorado Ave., 15-20 percent off storewide.
Society Telluride, 126 E. Colorado Ave. Unit A, Grab bag discount (15-50 percent off).
South Fir Street Gallery, 230 S. Fir St., Free poster drawing from names submitted during the day, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sublime Telluride, 126 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (15-40 percent).
Kendra’s Kitchen, 10 percent off at KendrasKitchen.com.
Stronghouse Brew Pub, two-for-one beers, 20 percent off gift cards.
The Telluride Toggery, 109 E. Colorado Ave., 25 percent off everything, catered lunchtime snacks and evening appetizers, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Telluride Sports Main Street, 150 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (15-40 percent off).
Patagonia Telluride, 200 W. Colorado Ave., Grab bag discount (15-40 percent off).
