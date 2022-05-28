Taking to a Town Park diamond Tuesday was Hispanas, the new Telluride Women’s Softball League team whose players include (front row, L-R) Karla Martinez Ortiz, Lorena Ortiz, Lupe Hernandez, Julia Millan, Minerva Calvo, Esmeralda Calvo, Briki Rodriguez, Erika de Maquera, Alexanphy Fernandez; (back row, L-R) Rosa Soto Solano, Gabriela Guerrero, Josefa Lizarraga, Rosi Rivera, Maria Martinez and Lucía Molinero. Team members not pictured include Daniela Millan, Gaby Gonzales, Greta Neuman, Mayra Garcia, Roxana Soto, Silvia Avila and coach Robin Jones. (Courtesy photo)