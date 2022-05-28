Talk to any of the women in the Telluride Women’s Softball League about why they take part and they typically cite the benefits of physical activity, the opportunity to relax at day’s end and the camaraderie of an uber-social team sport like softball.
According to the team’s founder and captain, Julia Millan, it’s the same for the 20 players of the league’s newest team, Hispanas, which is comprised almost entirely of local native Spanish speakers.
Millan is the Latinx parent advisor for Communities That Care (CTC), a program that works to prevent youth behavior problems and which operates under the Tri-County Health Network umbrella.
“I am listening to the voice of the community,” Millan said. “Many women want to do some kind of sport to de-stress and have better physical and mental health so I came up with the idea to form a softball team.”
She continued, “I discussed it with all the women and the community and that’s how I recruited the team. I presented the project to CTC to form the team and help the Spanish-speaking community and support a little the mental health of women in our community.”
Millan emphasized the roles that activity and socializing play in wellbeing, but pointed out that language can sometimes be a barrier.
“It’s important that all populations in Telluride have access to recreational activities — specifically for the mental health and camaraderie benefits,” she said. “From my experience, it can be intimidating for the Latinx population to join teams, especially if all teams are completely English speaking. Additionally, having a Latinx team allows women to come together, de-stress, talk to each other and have ‘their’ time.”
She added, “Everyone works two or three jobs and this team gives them planned times every week to have fun and take care of their mental health.”
A dual immersion teacher at Telluride Elementary School, María Martínez del Campo plays left-center field and agreed with Millan.
“I joined the team because I wanted to connect with other women, do an activity in my native language and also get some exercise,” she said. “Telluride is wonderful, but it can be a lonely place. And whenever I do something new (like pottery), it’s always in English. I speak English well, but it’s not the same.”
Millan belongs to Telluride CrossFit, which seems to have served as an incubator of sorts for the new team, most of whose members had never played softball before.
Telluride CrossFit is sponsoring Hispanas’ equipment and training and its owner, Robin Jones, is the team’s coach. The team’s main sponsor is Smuggler Union Restaurant and Brewery whose co-owner Melissa Pignataro Klein covered the registration fee. Bright Futures came on board to sponsor the jerseys, while Communities That Care and the Telluride Parks and Recreation Department helped with the organization and planning of the team, Millan said.
Millan noted that Fran Windsor, Erica Comte and Sherry Brieske are assisting Jones in working with the team. She also remarked that the name choice Hispanas reflects that there are Spaniards as well as women from Latin America on the team. In Spanish, hispanas describes anyone of Spanish ancestry.
“I decided on this name so that there would be an inclusion in the language since we have two players of Spanish nationality,” she said.
The team’s season got underway May 19 against Telluride Tire. While they lost the game, Millan said she and her teammate gained in other ways.
“It was a lot of fun for all the players,” she said. “At first, we were nervous because we couldn't understand the game well, but Robin and her training team gave us security and support. Since it is our first season, our goal is to learn as much as we can from the other teams and try to do our best for the next season to be one of the best teams.”
On Tuesday, Hispanas played Basic Pitches.
Said Martinez del Campo, “Our second game was very enriching. We continue to learn and make sense of what they tell us in training. We lost again, but we also scored some points.”
Most importantly?
“We laughed a lot.”
For more information on or to get involved with Communities That Care and the issues surrounding mental health, substance use and our community, contact ctc-adm@tchnetwork.org.
En español:
Hable con cualquiera de las mujeres de la Liga de Softbol Femenino de Telluride sobre por qué participan y, por lo general, mencionan los beneficios de la actividad física, la oportunidad de relajarse al final del día y la camaradería de un deporte de equipo súper social como el softbol.
Según la fundadora y capitana del equipo, Julia Millán, es lo mismo para los 20 beisbolistas del equipo más nuevo de la liga, Hispanas, que está compuesto casi en su totalidad por hispanohablantes locales.
Millán es el asesor de padres latinos de Communities That Care (CTC), un programa que trabaja para prevenir los problemas de comportamiento de los jóvenes y que opera bajo los auspicios de Tri-County Health Network.
“Estoy escuchando la voz de la comunidad”, dijo Millan. “Muchas mujeres quieren hacer algún tipo de deporte para desestresarse y tener una mejor salud física y mental [así que] se me ocurrió la idea de formar un equipo de softbol”.
Ella continuó: “Lo discutí con todas las mujeres y la comunidad y así fue como recluté al equipo. Le presenté el proyecto a CTC para formar el equipo y ayudar a la comunidad de habla hispana y apoyar un poco la salud mental de las mujeres de nuestra comunidad”.
Millan enfatizó los roles que juegan la actividad y la socialización en el bienestar, pero señaló que el idioma a veces puede ser una barrera.
“Es importante que toda la población de Telluride tengan acceso a actividades recreativas, específicamente para los beneficios de salud mental y camaradería”, dijo. “Desde mi experiencia, puede ser intimidante para la población Hispana unirse a equipos, especialmente si todos los equipos hablan completamente inglés. Además, tener un equipo Hispano permite que las mujeres se reúnan, se desestresen, hablen entre ellas y tengan su tiempo”.
Agregó: “Todos tienen dos o tres trabajos y este equipo les da tiempos planificados cada semana para divertirse y cuidar su salud mental”.
María Martínez del Campo, maestra de doble inmersión en Telluride Elementary School, juega en el jardín central izquierdo y estuvo de acuerdo con Millán.
“Me apunté al equipo porque tenía ganas de conectar con otras mujeres, realizar una actividad en mi lengua materna y también hacer algo de ejercicio”, dijo ella. “Telluride es maravilloso, pero puede resultar un sitio solitario. Y cada vez que hago algo nuevo (como cerámica), siempre es en inglés. Hablo bien en inglés, pero no es igual”.
Millan pertenece a Telluride CrossFit, que parece haber servido como una especie de incubadora para el nuevo equipo, la mayoría de cuyos miembros nunca antes habían jugado softbol.
Telluride CrossFit patrocina el equipamiento y entrenamiento de Hispanas y su propietario, Robin Jones, es la entrenadora del equipo. El patrocinador principal del equipo es Smuggler Union Restaurant and Brewery, cuya copropietaria Melissa Pignataro Klein cubrió la tarifa de inscripción. Bright Futures se unió para patrocinar las camisetas, mientras que Communities That Care y el Departamento de Parques y Recreación de Telluride ayudaron con la organización y planificación del equipo, dijo Millan.
Millán comentó que la elección del nombre Hispanas refleja que hay españoles y mujeres de América Latina en el equipo. En español, la palabra Hispano(a) describe a cualquier persona de ascendencia española.
“Me decidí por este nombre para que hubiera una inclusión en el idioma ya que tenemos dos jugadoras de nacionalidad Española”, dijo ella.
La temporada del equipo comenzó el 19 de mayo contra Telluride Tire. Si bien perdieron el juego, Millan dijo que ella y su compañera de equipo ganaron de otras maneras.
“Fue muy divertido para todos los jugadores”, dijo ella. “Al principio estábamos nerviosas porque no entendíamos bien el juego, pero Robin y su equipo de entrenamiento nos dieron seguridad y apoyo. Dado que es nuestra primera temporada, nuestro objetivo es aprender todo lo que podamos de los otros equipos e intentar dar lo mejor de nosotros para que la próxima temporada sea uno de los mejores equipos”.
El martes, Hispanas jugó Basic Pitches.
Martínez del Campo dijo, “Nuestro segundo partido fue muy enriquecedor. Seguimos aprendiendo y dando sentido a lo que nos cuentan en los entrenamientos. Además perdimos, pero también hicimos algunos puntos”.
¿Más importante?
“Nos reímos mucho”.
Para obtener más información o involucrarse con Communities That Care y los problemas relacionados con la salud mental, el uso de sustancias y nuestra comunidad, comuníquese con ctc-adm@tchnetwork.org.
