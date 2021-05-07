APRIL 23

Seller: Galena Beaver Creek LLC 

Buyer: 20Regalena LLC 

Property: East Galena Lot 20R, Telluride

Price: $2.5 million

APRIL 26

Seller: Catherine Harper 

Buyer: Michael Hanna and Victoria Smejda-Henning 

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 207, Mountain Village

Price: $425,000

Seller: Paul Blackman and Sharon Rowlands 

Buyer: PAC 1 CO 2021 LLC     

Property: 692 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village

Price: $5.85 million

Seller: Terri Pauls Trust  

Buyer: Ski More LLC  

Property: Meadow Drive (vacant), Telluride 

Price: $530,000 

APRIL 27

Seller: Arleen Friedman 

Buyer: Frederick Lanier 

Property: 136 South Tomboy St. No. D208, Telluride  

Price: $499,000 

Seller: Sue Damos Trust   

Buyer: William Savoca   

Property: Knoll Estates Drive (vacant), Mountain Village 

Price: $540,000 

Seller: William and Joanne Mansfield

Buyer: John and Barbara Peters 

Property: 125 Cortina Drive No. 3, Mountain Village

Price: $2.5 million 

APRIL 28

Seller: Eastern Cortina Partners LLC

Buyer: BCW Properties LLC

Property: 115 Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.2 million 

Seller: Sweetwater Trust

Buyer: Top of the Cream LLC  

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit PH-24, Mountain Village 

Price: $3.425 million 

Seller: Michael Hill

Buyer: Colin Hudon and Jade Rose 

Property: West Serapio Drive (vacant), Telluride  

Price: $177,000

Seller: Phillip and Catherine Horvitz

Buyer: Jeffery Rodewald 

Property: Lone Fir Lane (vacant), Mountain Village 

Price: $588,500 

Seller: Michael Blevins Trust 

Buyer: Caleb Hudak 

Property: Tunnel Lane (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $350,000

Seller: Michael Blevins Trust 

Buyer: Caleb Hudak 

Property: Tunnel Lane No. 2 (vacant), Mountain Village 

Price: $322,500

APRIL 30

Seller: Patto Properties LLC

Buyer: Kamp Todd LLC 

Property: 236 North Fir St., Telluride 

Price: $3.4 million 

Seller: Pam Brownlie  

Buyer: Todd and Deborah Bittner 

Property: 2400 County Road 44Z S, Norwood 

Price: $530,975

Seller: Charlene Leberer

Buyer: Gatubela LLC

Property: Vacant land, Norwood

Price: $25,000

MAY 3

Seller: Adam Chambers and Mary Price

Buyer: Jason and Erin White

Property: Sneffels View Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $182,000 

Seller: Robert and Virginia Snip  

Buyer: Jennifer Bates

Property: South Avalon Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $120,000 

 Seller: Jennifer Bates

Buyer: Colin Miller and Jennifer Wheeler 

Property: 1425 Summit Street, Norwood 

Price: $279,500 

Seller: Avail Properties LLC 

Buyer: Kimberlee Christenson Trust 

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 420, Telluride

Price: $1.425 million

MAY 4

Seller: Kittler Trust 

Buyer: Broadfield Asset LLC

Property: 702 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village

Price: $6.575 million 

MAY 5

Seller: Robert Miller and Monica Carey

Buyer: Trillium Pryor  

Property: 970 Porphyry St., Ophir 

Price: $750,000

Seller: Tracy Bergman Trust

Buyer: Trenton Buttars 

Property: 221 North Davis St. No. F151, Telluride

Price: $1.35 million 

Seller: Yarn Store LLC 

Buyer: Old Ghar LLC  

Property: 320 West Colorado Ave., Telluride

Price: $2.8 million

Seller: Karey Biegler, and John and Donna Nicely

Buyer: Alpine Chapel

Property: 319 Adams Ranch Road No. 1001, Mountain Village

Price: $495,000