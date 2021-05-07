APRIL 23
Seller: Galena Beaver Creek LLC
Buyer: 20Regalena LLC
Property: East Galena Lot 20R, Telluride
Price: $2.5 million
APRIL 26
Seller: Catherine Harper
Buyer: Michael Hanna and Victoria Smejda-Henning
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 207, Mountain Village
Price: $425,000
Seller: Paul Blackman and Sharon Rowlands
Buyer: PAC 1 CO 2021 LLC
Property: 692 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village
Price: $5.85 million
Seller: Terri Pauls Trust
Buyer: Ski More LLC
Property: Meadow Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $530,000
APRIL 27
Seller: Arleen Friedman
Buyer: Frederick Lanier
Property: 136 South Tomboy St. No. D208, Telluride
Price: $499,000
Seller: Sue Damos Trust
Buyer: William Savoca
Property: Knoll Estates Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $540,000
Seller: William and Joanne Mansfield
Buyer: John and Barbara Peters
Property: 125 Cortina Drive No. 3, Mountain Village
Price: $2.5 million
APRIL 28
Seller: Eastern Cortina Partners LLC
Buyer: BCW Properties LLC
Property: 115 Cortina Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.2 million
Seller: Sweetwater Trust
Buyer: Top of the Cream LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit PH-24, Mountain Village
Price: $3.425 million
Seller: Michael Hill
Buyer: Colin Hudon and Jade Rose
Property: West Serapio Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $177,000
Seller: Phillip and Catherine Horvitz
Buyer: Jeffery Rodewald
Property: Lone Fir Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $588,500
Seller: Michael Blevins Trust
Buyer: Caleb Hudak
Property: Tunnel Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $350,000
Seller: Michael Blevins Trust
Buyer: Caleb Hudak
Property: Tunnel Lane No. 2 (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $322,500
APRIL 30
Seller: Patto Properties LLC
Buyer: Kamp Todd LLC
Property: 236 North Fir St., Telluride
Price: $3.4 million
Seller: Pam Brownlie
Buyer: Todd and Deborah Bittner
Property: 2400 County Road 44Z S, Norwood
Price: $530,975
Seller: Charlene Leberer
Buyer: Gatubela LLC
Property: Vacant land, Norwood
Price: $25,000
MAY 3
Seller: Adam Chambers and Mary Price
Buyer: Jason and Erin White
Property: Sneffels View Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $182,000
Seller: Robert and Virginia Snip
Buyer: Jennifer Bates
Property: South Avalon Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $120,000
Seller: Jennifer Bates
Buyer: Colin Miller and Jennifer Wheeler
Property: 1425 Summit Street, Norwood
Price: $279,500
Seller: Avail Properties LLC
Buyer: Kimberlee Christenson Trust
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 420, Telluride
Price: $1.425 million
MAY 4
Seller: Kittler Trust
Buyer: Broadfield Asset LLC
Property: 702 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village
Price: $6.575 million
MAY 5
Seller: Robert Miller and Monica Carey
Buyer: Trillium Pryor
Property: 970 Porphyry St., Ophir
Price: $750,000
Seller: Tracy Bergman Trust
Buyer: Trenton Buttars
Property: 221 North Davis St. No. F151, Telluride
Price: $1.35 million
Seller: Yarn Store LLC
Buyer: Old Ghar LLC
Property: 320 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $2.8 million
Seller: Karey Biegler, and John and Donna Nicely
Buyer: Alpine Chapel
Property: 319 Adams Ranch Road No. 1001, Mountain Village
Price: $495,000
