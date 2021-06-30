The Southwest Area Plan (SWAP) has lain dormant for a year, its progress stalled by the onset of the pandemic and the need for Telluride Town Council and town officials to focus on the public health crisis. But now, SWAP is back on the table and with it an opportunity to move forward with utilizing town-owned land for hundreds of new housing units, in addition to increased parking capacity and other community-centered uses for the approximately 32 acres that extends east from Black Bear Road to South Davis and Tomboy streets. At Tuesday’s meeting, in an afternoon work session, two council members, Geneva Shaunette and Adrienne Christy, urged their colleagues to waste no time in moving forward with implementation of the conceptual plan, citing the area’s acute housing crisis.
Following Telluride Planning Director Ron Quarles’ review of the conceptual plan, Shaunette expressed a sense of urgency.
“I know that at this point this is a conceptual plan,” Shaunette said. “I personally would love to see it get approved as is and start moving forward with real concrete plans so that we can get our hands on some of the infrastructure grant money that’s coming down from the federal government and the state for building affordable housing. It's no secret that all of our business owners are really suffering with staffing right now and quality of life in town is really rough as there’s nowhere for anybody to live. I'm really encouraged by this plan and I think it was a really thorough process. I look forward to the next steps.”
With the zoning already in place, the potential exists for the town to supply a sorely needed inventory of 155 to 190 housing units at the Shandoka site, Quarles told council. With the addition of 960 to 1,060 parking spaces at that site — the numbers include current parking capabilities, plus the number of spaces moved from Carhenge and takes into account additional resident and commuter needs — the freed Carhenge lot would be available for as many as 300 more housing units. According to Quarles’ memo to council, “land uses on these parcels include affordable and employee housing; surface parking lots; open space and park land along the San Miguel River trail; and the adjacent street and pedestrian network. Public roads and sidewalks include Black Bear Road, Mahoney Drive, West Pacific Avenue, Tomboy Street and South Davis Street.”
Christy added her support for not only the plan itself, but for expediting it as soon as possible.
“I think this is really exciting,” Christy said. “I'm looking forward to making moves. I think this is the type of thing that our community needs right now and can rally behind. I know there's going to be some opposition here and there but I don't think any of that is insurmountable. I know we got a lot of feedback in the past about density but we can tackle that when it comes. I would encourage that it not because we need housing desperately, and this area is zoned for this specifically. So let's do it.”
Part of the urgency is the flood of federal and state money for just this sort of infrastructure project that will be available to communities across the country. But it won’t be there forever. State money has been made possible by the passage of HB-1271, which will provide $13 million to communities with plans for affordable housing development. Grant programs will be created for housing development and planning, as well as a so-called “affordable housing toolkit,” that would be managed by the Department of Local Affairs. From the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, the state will see $3.8 billion with affordable housing called out as a priority. Of that $3.8 billion, upwards of $150 million is specifically targeted for housing projects. According to the Colorado Sun, more funds will be made available in the 2022 legislative session, though “details on how that money will be spent on housing are scant.”
“We will be seeing hundreds of millions heading into housing in Colorado. My hope is that this will be very transformational for our state,” Avon Democratic Rep. Dylan Roberts said. “I’ve always thought the state needed to be a better partner for people working on the ground for affordable housing, and after this legislative session, that will be the case.”
After the meeting, Shaunette said now is the time to move forward on this ambitious — and necessary — project.
“I’m really, really excited and proud we’re announcing this plan,” she said. “The timing is good to take advantage of state and federal funding that will be available to communities working on infrastructure.”
Though SWAP has languished for a year, it has already been subject to numerous public meetings since its initiation in early 2019. DHM Consultants was hired to provide guidance to council as it tackled potential uses for the land. Public meetings included a site walk, two workshops, three public open houses and a Spanish language meeting. An updated traffic analysis will be provided at council’s July 13 meeting, when it will vote on adoption of the plan. Town projects manager Lance McDonald explained, following consultation with Quarles and with town attorney Kevin Geiger, what council will be considering at the July 13 meeting.
“The action item will be a motion, a vote by council just accepting the plan or adopting the plan. I do not believe it's going to be a resolution, but the plan itself will have phasing suggestions and recommendations,” McDonald said. “It'll have the identification of the land use. So, you can use this plan for the basis of grants, you can use the plan to initiate site-specific development in certain areas. The idea is that the plan is a general designation of land uses, and it can also provide you some direction on how you may want to sequence into development.”
Council member Christy sits on the housing subcommittee. She noted that given other affordable housing projects in the works, she didn’t want to see SWAP sidelined, given the immediate need for housing. McDonald suggested a process in which to keep it moving forward by incorporating it into council’s upcoming budget process for 2022.
“One way to start implementing the plan is to start putting items on the council's work plan and staff’s work plan starting in August, and then you can make the appropriate budgetary decisions as part of your budget for next year,” he said. “It could happen pretty quick.”
Given the housing crisis, Shaunette said the perception is it would never happen quickly enough.
“I recognize that government doesn't move fast, but there is a serious, very intense feeling of hopelessness in town right now with the workforce and with businesses trying to staff right now,” Shaunette said. “I agree with Adrienne that although we need to do this work session, do more outreach before we pass this conceptual plan, very soon after that we need to be putting out information about a concrete plan that is not conceptual but that is specific so that people know that we are doing things and that things are in the works.”
For more information on SWAP, visit the town’s planning department page at telluride-co.gov. Click on the “Government” heading and select planning and building under “Departments.”
