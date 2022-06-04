“To the nights I won’t remember to the people I won’t forget” is a typical toast. For many, a good time means partying and indulging in alcohol or other substances during any number of activities, especially in mountain towns like Telluride. But what if you enjoyed yourself and remembered those times?
Local Kathleen Cole, who has been sober for the past 18 months, now likes to say, “the party isn’t over, you just remember it,” which is why she’s spearheading an effort to start a local chapter of the Phoenix. The nonprofit movement “builds a sober, active community that fuels resilience and harnesses the transformational power of connection so that together we rise, recover and live,” according to its website, thephoenix.org.
“This is for anyone who is in recovery, who is sober curious or who is interested in supporting those in recovery. Basically, for anyone. The only requirement is that you are 48 hours sober prior to attending an event,” she said.
Cole is hosting two informational meetings this week on Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings are at Telluride Town Park in the bra area.
A community like Telluride could benefit from a Phoenix chapter, she said, even though there are currently resources, including AA and Addict to Athlete.
“The Telluride community needs non-alcohol-related activities where folks can get together and support one another. There are other awesome groups in our town, including AA, an amazing AA women's group led by Rebekah Newman and Addict to Athlete spearheaded by Tara Butson. I have had conversations with both of them on ways to collaborate. I just want to add more opportunities out there for anyone in recovery, who may be sober curious, or for friends and family of anyone who is in support of those in recovery,” she said. “I am hoping that we can create a community so that we can include activities such as monthly potlucks, mindfulness classes, cooking classes, hiking, yoga, or attending local events where drinking is prevalent but we have each other to lean on for support during those events. … We are looking to create a community around activities and events, open to everyone, to support each other and people in recovery while having fun.”
Working in the events and music industry, Cole is candid about her path to sobriety, which includes personal tragedy and heart-to-heart conversations with musician Anders Osborne, who has a nonprofit centered around sobriety called Send Me A Friend that has partnered with the Phoenix.
“I got sober 18 months ago. My friend Leslie, who was part of my music circle, lived in San Francisco and had been sober for a little over a year. She gave me two books to read, and I began a 30-day recovery program on my own through Annie Grace's ‘This Naked Mind,’” she said. “Unfortunately, my friend Leslie passed away four months later from a drinking-related accident. I have always felt that I've wanted to do something after this tragedy because she is the one who got me on my path.
“At first I tried quitting alcohol but still partaking in other things at music concerts and festivals. I met with Anders Osborne during Blues & Brews last year, and he pointed out what a slippery slope that was, so I called it on everything and have been sans alcohol and drugs ever since.”
Osborne invited Cole to a Send Me A Friend and Phoenix event in Denver, which is when she decided to get involved and look into starting a Telluride Phoenix chapter.
When indulgence is so entwined into the fabric of a community, it can be hard to remain sober and maintain a social circle. Cole knows what it’s like to be in that awkward and lonely place, but she also knows that there is a community out there of like-minded people who still want to have fun while supporting one another in sobriety. She encourages anyone interested in the local chapter to come to one of the meetings. There are also opportunities to fund the Telluride Phoenix group.
“There is a stigma around recovery and what it looks like. People think they must go to rehab, hit rock bottom or attend AA, which some have fears of the religious component of. People need to know that this may work for some but not all. Rehab and AA clearly have proven to assist those in recovery and are amazing programs with phenomenal success stories. I am wanting to offer another option to those who may not go that route or do go that route but want to meet more community members around non-alcohol-related activities and events,” she said. “I know I was worried that I'd lose my identity and all my friends that I have built in our small community. For most people it takes a bit to develop that and it's hard to think you'd have to give that up. I dealt with my ‘party identity’ being taken away from me as my entire 20 working years in Telluride have revolved around putting the parties on in both my career and personal life. But my new tagline is ‘the party isn't over, you just remember it.’ There is also a feeling of you have to do this alone, and for me, just knowing that people wouldn't stop drinking or drugging because of that makes my heart break. You don't need to do this alone. There are other people just like you going through the same thing, we just need to come together to show that support. This is what I want for our community.”
For more information, visit thephoenix.org. If anyone is interested in hosting a class or supporting the chapter, contact Cole at kakotelluride@gmail.com.
