With all the neighborhood streets paved, sidewalks installed, home foundations completed, and homes arriving daily from the factory, Pinion Park is entering its final phase of construction leading up to homeowner move-in. Homeowners move-in is targeted to start in January 2023 and will be phased in over a few months.
Pinion Park completion has been delayed due to slow factory output, extreme industry-wide constraints on the material supply chain, and COVID impacting the construction workforce. However, now finished homes are getting shipped from the factory every day. The first grouping of homes is scheduled to be craned onto foundations in mid-December, and the remaining units will be set on their foundations in early 2023.
“It has been challenging to adapt our construction schedule to the industry wide material and labor disruptions,” said Paul Major, Norwood Homes manager. “I know it must be frustrating for new homeowners who have had to have a wait a little longer. However, we are super excited to being much closer to the ultimate goal; homeowner move-in. We are so appreciative of all the support that we have received from the State of Colorado, Town of Norwood, San Miguel County, and our construction partners.”
Pinion Park in Norwood is the first project of Rural Homes. Rural Homes is addressing the housing crisis locally with an innovative approach to building homes priced for the local workforce. The approach is attacking the underlying cost of building homes by acquiring donated land and combining that with low-cost financing and efficient factory-built home construction. In the case of Pinion Park in Norwood, San Miguel County provided the critical donation of the land. Low-cost construction financing has been raised from local donors, statewide foundations, along with the Colorado Department of Local Affairs and Division of Housing. Finally, Rural Homes has partnered with the new Fading West modular home factory in Buena Vista, Colorado for the various home styles in Pinion Park.
Pinion Park in Norwood consists of four house models that are being pre-built in a factory by Fading West. Homes prices started at $225,000 to the $400,000’s. Home styles include a two-bedroom, two bath 1,024 square foot home; a three-bedroom, three bathroom 1,216 square foot home, and homes with and without attached garage. Home prices include preinstalled access to fiber broadband, efficient air source heat-pump air conditioning, rooftop solar, energy star certified GE appliances, and easy installation of electric vehicle charging.
A few Pinion Park homes are still available for sale. Please visit the web site at pinionparknorwood.co or email info@ruralhomesproject.co to learn more. Pinion Park is an active construction site, if you wish to tour the neighborhood, please schedule an appointment through contacting info@ruralhomesproject.co.
In addition to affordable home prices, Rural Homes has developed partnerships to assist qualified buyers with down payment assistance and specialized mortgage products. For more information on down payment assistance and mortgage products can be found at pinionparknorwood.co/mortgage-products.
Rural Homes is a subsidiary of the nonprofit Paradox Community Trust. Currently Rural Homes has two projects under construction in Norwood and Ridgway and planning to construct neighborhoods in Ouray and Naturita, which combined, will bring over 100 affordable homes to the region in coming years. The Paradox Community Trust is a supporting organization of the Telluride Foundation, which is a community foundation based in southwestern Colorado that makes grants and runs programs in arts, education, health and human services, community development, and social enterprises. For more information, please send an email to info@ruralhomesproject.co, or visit the website at ruralhomes.co/
