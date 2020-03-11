There are few headlines these days without mention of the COVID-19 virus — commonly called coronavirus because of its appearance under a microscope — and it seems news of the pandemic that was first detected in the Wuhan province in China will not soon subside. Tuesday morning, as a panel of local health providers and other officials convened in Rebekah Hall to discuss the measures being taken by those in the health care and leadership positions countywide, Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency in Colorado. The state’s reported number of cases is 16, as of press time Tuesday afternoon. There are no reported cases in San Miguel County as of Tuesday.
On the panel were San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters; Dr. Sharon Grundy, Telluride Regional Medical Center’s (TMC) primary care team director; Dr. Diana Koelliker, TMC’s emergency and trauma team director; San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin; and the sheriff’s office Public Information Officer Susan Lilly, who moderated the panel.
The panel primarily stressed the commonsense importance of frequent hand washing, staying home when ill, coughing or sneezing into an elbow or a tissue, and remaining calm. In what officials called a “fluid” situation, the county plan is focused on raising awareness, creating and maintaining up-to-the-minute communication with the community, and enacting protocols established by the state to treat patients, and protect the health of medical personnel and emergency responders so that, if things worsen, there will be professionals available to treat the ill.
“(It’s) changing on an every day basis,” Koelliker said of what’s known about the novel virus. “There’s not a lot of information. We’re learning about COVID-19.”
In addition to joining forces with county and local officials, the county’s two clinics (TMC and the Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood) still need to remain operational for emergencies and other patient visits.
THE HEALTH COMMUNITY MOBILIZES
Local health and government officials began meeting weeks ago, when the severity of COVID-19 became evident. With the medical community on a Stage III Outbreak Watch, Franklin outlined what that means. Quarantine is strongly recommended for those not ill, but who have been exposed to someone with coronavirus. If someone tests positive, they will be placed in isolation, and measures will be taken to control the rate of infection.
“No single strategy is perfect for an infectious disease outbreak,” Franklin said.
Grundy, who also serves as the public health medical officer for the county, said that protocols established by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are being followed in terms of protecting the area’s health care workers. Designated exam areas have been established at the med centers to treat potential coronavirus patients. Other precautions such as masks, gloves, gowns and other protective gear may appear somewhat alarming, but are essential given the county’s limited pool of medical professionals.
“We do not have redundant staff,” Koelliker said. “There are limited resources as far as medical personnel.”
TMC officials may be establishing a satellite clinic for those who are not injured or ill and seeking wellness check-ups and other non-emergency care.
“We’re trying to do the best we can to contain this and protect our community,” Grundy said.
Likewise, Koellliker said, if emergency medical services are called, they will “show up at your house fully protected, looking like they’re wearing a hazmat suit.”
And, she added, precautions taken by the medical community are wise.
“You are not likely to get the virus if you practice good hygiene. If you’re sick, stay home. We’re on the front lines and more likely to contract the virus.”
WHEN TO CALL A DOCTOR
It is understood that those ages 65 and older with underlying health issues are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
The symptoms to be aware of — cough, fever and shortness of breath — are similar to those with a common cold or influenza, but the panel made clear that if feeling ill, patients should call, rather than visit the clinic in person. Health care staff will come “curbside,” or visit at home or by phone if possible.
Testing for the coronavirus is currently limited. There will be testing centers at both the county’s clinics, but those who are asymptomatic will not be tested. Testing is conducted by taking an oral or nasal swab and immersing it in a medium, which is sealed in a collection tube. Swabs are then sent to a lab in Denver via FedEx, where results will be reported anywhere from two to four days, sometimes sooner, depending on shipping and where the samples come in on the lab’s queue.
“We live in the middle of nowhere,” Grundy reminded the audience in Rebekah Hall and listening on KOTO radio.
PUBLIC GATHERINGS, TRAVEL
Concerns have been raised on all levels — national, state and local — about the impacts of the pandemic on the economy. In Telluride’s case, it is an economy driven by the tourist industry, in which visitors come from around the world. There are, Koelliker noted, “a lot of people in town. It’s business as usual and a pandemic this ski season.”
The approaching offseason and the attendant reduction in visitors will help she said, although, “it will get worse before it gets better.”
Many are looking ahead to the summer festival season. Mountainfilm Festival Director Sage Martin recently sent out an email informing attendees they’d be hosting the festival on schedule in May, though advised attendees to “air five” or bid one another “Namaste,” rather than shake hands. Martin further noted that festival officials are closely following the guidance of the CDC.
Touring rock acts, however, have opted to forestall upcoming shows. Seattle-based rock band Pearl Jam announced it had canceled the first leg of its 2020 tour, and Neil Young let fans know his upcoming tour with Crazy Horse would be postponed.
"We are all super ready to go, and the last thing we want to do is put people at risk — especially our older audience," he said on his website Monday. "No one wants to become sick in this pandemic."
“Social distancing is a great response (to avoiding infection),” Franklin said, noting that, so far, none of Telluride’s summer music festivals have been cancelled.
While domestic travel has not yet been limited, the CDC recommends that all nonessential travel to pandemic hotspots China, Iran, Italy or South Korea be avoided, while, for older adults with chronic medical conditions, travel to Japan should be postponed.
Locally, those taking public transportation should not ride the bus or take a vanpool if ill, officials said. Busses have disinfectant wipes onboard.
WHAT ABOUT WORK?
Many local and regional workers live paycheck to paycheck, or even meal to meal, and cannot survive without a steady income. Additionally, many employers, large or small, don’t offer paid sick time.
With Polis’ declaration of a state of emergency for the state, he has the power to close buildings, order quarantines (which Masters said can be enforced by local law enforcement agencies), halt travel, suspend rules and ban public gatherings. He hasn’t exercised those powers yet, but according to the Colorado Sun, he has, “Ordered the Colorado Department of Labor (CDLE) and Employment to develop emergency rules requiring that workers in the food service, hospitality, child care, education and health care fields be guaranteed paid sick leave when they exhibit flu-like symptoms and seek testing for COVID-19.”
Polis has also ordered other measures to aid the state’s workforce, including ordering the CDLE to replace wages for those in those fields who test positive, but lack paid sick leave; urging the private sector to voluntarily guarantee paid sick leave for its workers; and said that state employees who’ve been placed in quarantine or isolation after a positive test or exposure to the virus be permitted to work from home.
Local officials agreed to ramp up efforts to communicate with the community’s Latinx population and said that the CDC website is the “go-to” site for all information about COVID-19 in numerous languages.
A MATTER OF WHEN, NOT IF
While there are currently no reported positive diagnoses of coronavirus in San Miguel County, Koelliker said she “wouldn’t be surprised if we do,” given the influx of tourists from all over the world.
“But don’t flip out about it,” she said. “You’re more likely to get the flu. Balance caution with being calm. There is no cause for alarm.”
For complete information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov.
The county’s coronovirus page is sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
If you are displaying symptoms of a cough, fever or shortness of breath, call (do not visit before calling) Telluride Regional Medical Center at 970-728-3848 or Uncompahgre Medical Center at 970-327-4233.
Other useful websites are World Health Organization at who.int, and National Institute of Health at nih.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.