In a morning work session Tuesday, Telluride Town Council honed in on how best to word a ballot question asking voters to opt out of the current 2 percent county lodging tax and instead impose the tax within the town, with greater flexibility as to how it’s spent. Pending council approval, the Town Lodgers Tax question will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, though its final language will not be cemented until council’s Aug. 24 meeting.
Currently, the majority of the county lodging tax is passed through to Marketing Telluride Inc., also known as the Telluride Tourism Board, for purposes of promoting the region. A small portion of the lodging tax is also dispersed to the Norwood Chamber of Commerce. Of the tax collected, Telluride accounts for about 95 percent of the total amount. Should voters approve the as-yet-finalized TABOR (Taxpayers Bill of Rights) ballot question, its proposed designation gives town officials the ability to use the funds collected for a broader range of purposes, but still would be associated with tourism and management of the impacts of tourism. Council on Tuesday wrestled with those spending options, examples of which could appear on the ballot.
Per TABOR law, town attorney Kevin Geiger laid out three options for consideration, the first of which would give this and future councils the greatest flexibility in spending by leaving it up to each council’s discretion come budget talks. That option, Option 1, was discarded. Instead, council settled on a blend Option 2 and Option 3, opting to have funds specifically dedicated to first, “activities related to tourism or marketing,” and second, “mitigate the effects of tourism on the community and its natural resources and for other town purposes as hereafter determined by the Town Council.” Council agreed to swap out “mitigate” for “manage.”
Council member Adrienne Christy wanted to ensure the prioritization of funds for continued marketing.
“What if … one year we choose to pick building housing instead of marketing,” she wondered. “That means that the organization that we have funded the last however many years for marketing is zero dollars per month because we have chosen another topic that year and we can't fund the other one.”
Council member Lars Carlson agreed.
“How are you supposed to run a business if you don’t know how much money you’re getting every year?” he said.
But council member Jessie Rae Arguelles said that businesses typically do not anticipate consistent income and that they shouldn’t necessarily rely on the town for a dedicated revenue stream.
“No business really knows what they're going to make every year, and people adjust their budgets accordingly. We do it with our budget season,” she said. “The tourism board doesn't even know what they get so we don't have an obligation to give any entity the same amount of money every year. I don't think that that needs to be this super big talking point. Businesses shouldn't necessarily rely on the Town of Telluride. If they get a perk, that's one thing, but people also need to be able to create their own income on their own, and if they get extra funding from us, that's a bonus.”
In his memo to council Geiger also drafted language for council to consider, that referred to the “for other town purposes” portion of the ballot question. Those options included examples improving transportation services, improving the town’s wastewater treatment facility or potable systems, construction of affordable or employee housing, or for assisting with the maintenance of either town open space or regional public lands. With a funding stream already directed to open space efforts, council agreed that earmarking a town lodgers tax for that would be unnecessary, and instead directed Geiger to call out as examples, affordable housing and for water and sewer needs, as how the town could use collected funds. Council member Tom Watkinson expressed dismay that there has been, so far, little public reaction to what he viewed as a potential upheaval of the town’s economy.
“I'm shocked, shocked that not a single corporation, business, business owner, hotelier, restaurateur, retail or individual, family member, community members (have) come to me about this situation, about this potential ballot issue that this body of seven has brought to the table to bring to a public election ballot initiative,” Watkinson said. “This affects everyone. This affects how much money your business might bring in. This affects the employees of your business. This affects every family member, this affects how you put food on the table, how you raise your children. I can't believe no one has come to me to talk to me about this. This is something that a body of seven is brought to the table to drastically change the economy of this town. It's mind-boggling.”
Dan Jansen is the chair of TTB’s board of directors. In public comment he echoed Watkinson’s concerns.
“Tommy opened the meeting by saying he anticipates dramatic changes coming from this and I happen to agree with them,” Jansen told council. “We've all heard the 1993 example of Colorado, cutting their funding and losing 30 percent market share and billions of dollars. Maybe that's what some people want … a little bit less economic tourism activity. But in addition to cutting the funding was … they eliminated the organization and the expertise and the capabilities, and that's one reason it took so long for them to bring marketing back, so I'd encourage you to think through operationally how are you going to undertake the marketing. I just encourage you to think through operationally how are you going to execute the marketing midseason when there's only a month or so notice towards when it comes into effect. We are anticipating dramatic changes to our organization, which may be the intention.”
Council will consider ballot language and vote on resolution to put the matter on the Nov. 2 ballot at its Aug. 24 meeting. They face a Sept. 3 TABOR ballot certification deadline.
