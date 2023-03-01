Housing authority talks compliance, fee penalties

The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) will begin imposing qualified tenant fee penalties, beginning April 1, SMRHA Manager Courtney McEleney shared during Wednesday’s hybrid Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee meeting.
“We have started that process. … We're currently looking at (employee dwelling units) that are required rentals and (affordable housing units), so we're making sure those leases are up to date, and that those tenants, oftentimes long-term tenants, but not always the case, have a current, approved application on file,” she explained. “And based on the amount of staff time that we're experiencing reaching out to people, we have decided to implement the fee penalty, which is $20 a day, beginning April 1.”
SMRHA hasn’t had the opportunity to monitor qualified tenants and lease expiration recently due to lack of staff, McEleney add, but is focused on catching up this year.
“We have communicated this with the people we're already in contact with. And we are also going to be emailing a newsletter (this week) letting everyone know this. There will be several touch points with all owners, so they will get several emails and follow-up phone calls. And they will also receive a certified letter letting them know the date that the fees will start,” she said. “We do feel confident that we have reached out to the owners who we are currently communicating with. When they we let them know of the fees, we felt like the response increases. … But it feels like at some point, based on our conversations that we've talked about in terms of enforcement, it's very important that we have the right people renting and that nothing sits vacant that shouldn't be sitting vacant.”
That gives owners and tenants a month to come under compliance. Subcommittee member DeLanie Young asked whether an additional fine for ongoing noncompliance should be part of the April enforcement as well, if necessary.
“I don't know how many there might be. I don't know if it's repeat offenders, and that's the main reason for my question. If we already had people who were assigned fines in years past, is there some minimal fine, like, if somebody owed $8,000 in fines, because they've been noncompliant for three years, is there any reason we shouldn't give them a $500 fine to say, ‘We're actually cutting you a break? Don't do it again?’”
Notices of violations that result in further fines can be part of the certified letters, if those in breach weren’t already notified, McEleney answered.
“I feel like most of the units we're discussing have had qualified tenants. I would say most lease expirations seem to be between 2021 and 2022. So in most cases, they were qualified during at least prior to that time,” she explained. “I will say that I did discover a couple who already have fines. So in those cases, I would be comfortable at least discussing that there's an additional penalty, if there's proof in that file that there was a notice of violation.”
No decision was made about such penalties during the work session discussion, but Young said, “when people break the rules, it is a slap in the face to the hundreds and hundreds of people who are doing things right and who need places to live, especially if they're repeat offenders.”
Subcommittee member Adrienne Christy suggested SMRHA focus more on enforcement now instead of retroactively imposing fines.
“The people who break the rules are often squeaky wheels. I'd rather (SMRHA) let people know (that they’ve been noncompliant), and then moving forward, that we are dropping the hammer that we legally should have been dropping for the last however long,” she said.
McEleney said it’s always a balancing act between “education and enforcement,” but at this point, she believes SMRHA “are giving (people) enough notice and having conversations.”
The SMRHA update ended without further recommendations from the subcommittee.
In other Telluride housing news, the town hired James Van Hooser as its new community housing manager, according to a news release Tuesday. His first official day in the new role is today (Thursday).
Responsible for administering Telluride’s community housing initiatives, Van Hooser will work primarily in affordable workforce housing development, specifically to increase the supply of affordable housing through new construction by the public and/or the private sector, nonprofits, acquisition, rehabilitation, partnerships and collaborations.
In addition to leading various future housing projects, Van Hooser will also collaborate on the development of policies related to housing and land use. This position leads projects related to the town’s long-range housing policies, plans and housing goals to address the town’s shortage of housing options for the area’s workforce, according to the release.
Van Hooser’s broad experience in local government includes seven years previously working for the Town of Telluride in development review, historic preservation, long-range planning, community development, affordable housing policy and comprehensive planning. In 2020, Van Hooser took a job with the City and County of Denver as a senior planner and focused primarily on expanding affordable housing requirements and incentives through a citywide planning and regulatory initiative, Expanding Housing Affordability.
“One of my primary motivations for taking the job with Denver was to round out my skillset with a larger organization, so that I could one day return to the Western Slope with the experience necessary to take on an expanded role,” Van Hooser said. “Telluride is my home, and the community of my heart.”
Last year, Van Hooser moved back to Telluride to work as San Miguel County’s assistant county manager developing county policies, short- and long-range plans, objectives, and procedures by facilitating problem identification and resolution.
“Given the ongoing and critical nature of creating affordable housing opportunities in Telluride, the Town has created a new Community Housing Manager position to increase our capacity to execute both existing and future housing initiatives,” town manager Scott Robson said. “Given James’ leadership experience and knowledge of the housing profession within multiple jurisdictions, Telluride has added a seasoned professional to team with our Programs Director, Lance McDonald, in developing new affordable housing opportunities for our locals. We were really impressed with the quality of candidates who interviewed for the new position, but James’ unique skill sets combined with his deep local knowledge and long-time connection to our community made him the right fit for this critical new role.”
