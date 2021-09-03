The pandemic, which arrived last March, took any number of things from the community. The lockdown kept us at home; away friends, family and co-workers, abruptly ended the ski season and ushered in the quiet of offseason well before we were ready. For many in the community, things got real when town workers boarded up the Free Box cubbies, putting to an end the opportunity for finding treasures, scoring a new book to read, or bumping into a friend dropping off a bag of baby clothes. From that moment until Monday, when it finally reopened, Telluride’s iconic symbol of community sharing stood shuttered, and even teetered on being removed forever.
Not everyone loved the Free Box, or at least what the Free Box had become. Without its former stewards — Harold Wondsel and a band of volunteers called Friends of the Free Box — the North Pine Street sidewalk had become a veritable dumping ground and its unsightliness vexed neighbors and passersby. Some even called for its removal.
That’s when Telluride Town Council took up the matter and the Free Box’s supporters — and in far fewer numbers, its detractors — mobilized. Ultimately it was decided that though the Free Box will eventually move from its home of over 40 years, it would reopen, but only if it was under the care of a full-time town employee. Hired Aug. 16 by the town’s street supervisor, Rich Estes, Becky Boehm is the new Free Box supervisor. No one is happier to see the Free Box reopened than Boehm.
Like many residents, Boehm found endless opportunity and great finds in the Free Box. A self-proclaimed creative, Boehm visited daily, scoring items she’d repurpose, fashioning them into something altogether different. Her friends and family teased her for her affinity for the institution, calling her “Queen of the Free Box.”
“When it went away, I was really bummed,” Boehm said. “I wanted to see it be successful. People were lost without it.”
And then she saw an ad in the Daily Planet that made her heart leap.
“I thought, ‘The Town of Telluride made a job for me!’” she recalled.
Estes said Boehm’s enthusiasm made her the ideal candidate for the newly created position.
“She had the willingness to do the job,” he said. “This job was made for her. She was very gung-ho.”
Boehm and Estes anticipated that, in the Free Box’s first few days of being open, that residents would flood the cubbies with stuff they’d held onto throughout the closure. That hasn’t happened. Yet.
“It’s been super manageable thus far,” Boehm said.
And, Free Box users, grateful for its return, are being respectful of the few rules in place, such as not leaving large items on the surrounding sidewalks.
“I keep it organized and clean, and people are following that example,” Boehm said. “Sorting is happening and stuff is being left in the correct bins.”
This week, Boehm said she came upon the Free Box to find a man sorting and folding clothes.
“I think people want to take care of it this time around,” she said.
Estes said the gratitude people express stems from having the Free Box unavailable for so long.
“You know what they say, is that you don’t miss something until it’s gone,” he said. “People are really taking ownership this time.”
Assisting Boehm are the town’s Main Street Rangers Gordon Hulsey and Kyle Haskin, who, come winter, become the pedestrian safety crew. Estes said that his department considers itself a team, one that is united in service to the public. They share Boehm’s “love and respect” for the Free Box and have been instrumental in keeping things clean and organized.
“We’ve taken away less than one trash bag full (of un-useable leavings),” Boehm said. She added that some illegally deposited electronics have also been removed to the town’s disposal site.
Boehm said her job is a daily parade of “smiling faces” and people expressing gratitude for the return of the Free Box.
“People tell me every day they are so happy to have it back,” she said.
And the “Queen of the Free Box?”
“I’m right where I belong.”
