Fifty-three circles around the sun, specifically the past 25 responding to emergency calls for Telluride EMS and fire protection district, later and paramedic Emil Sante deserves nothing short of town-wide recognition for his service.
Back in 1994, after spending an abundance of time backcountry skiing and climbing, Sante’s brother proposed they sign up for a Wilderness First Responder course. After engaging with and loving the material, Sante immediately signed up for the following month's Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) course. Six months later, Sante’s 25-year journey with Telluride EMS and fire protection district began.
Sante started his career as a volunteer EMT for in 1995, before attending Boulder’s University of Colorado for paramedic school a couple years later. After graduating with his paramedic license, Sante didn’t have to dabble in Denver’s first responder scene for long before former Telluride fire district paramedic Jill Masters called him while he was on vacation in Hawaii. She offered him a job to help Telluride start up a new, full-time paramedic program, which he instantly accepted. Sante recalled being filled with joy and excitement, itching to get back to Telluride soonest.
“One thing rolled into the next,” Sante reflected. “It was just challenging, and it was never easy, it was just a stressful challenge that I found very rewarding. I just kept doing it.”
Throughout that time period, Sante held other full-time jobs as well. He was one of the first snowboard instructors on the mountain in the 1990s, and the first ski patroller hired as a snowboarder in 1997. He has worked with ski patrol for close to 25 years now, while also spending many years on San Miguel County’s search and rescue team. He now serves as supervisor for ski patrol during the winter and as the county’s coroner year-round.
“What Emil has done over the years to build our district's emergency medical services is nothing short of remarkable — from recruiting, training and encouraging our volunteer EMTs, to building up the best resources for us to deliver the most effective quality care for our community and visitors,” Telluride Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Susan Lilly said. “We have all, meaning EMTs, community members and visitors, collectively benefited from his hard work and dedication. Emil also has a hidden talent of ‘MacGyvering’ things like no one I’ve ever seen.”
Telluride Fire Protection District Chief John Bennett echoed Lilly’s statements, adding that Sante has a “knack for overcoming adversity with regard to whatever situation is presented.”
According to Bennett, each emergency situation is different and often strays from textbook scenarios.
“Emil is certainly (one of our first responders) that is exceptional at adapting and overcoming, given any circumstance, whether its lack of resources, tough positions or difficult situations,” Bennett said. “He utilizes his skill sets to take what's given and try to make the best of whatever situation that might be presented.”
Growing up in the beautiful, boundless San Juan Mountains has given Sante the insight to understand the inner-workings of the area. He explained that he is “tapped into everybody” –– he knows all of the agencies and how “everybody works together and does not work together.” This knowledge allows him to excel and step into a leadership role when emergency calls require immediate action from the district's response team.
“Being altruistic and helping people in their time of most need –– when someone’s having their absolute worst day because their having a heart attack, or they're all busted up, or they are in a car wreck –– just being a point of calm, strength and organization for somebody who is completely in your hands, is very rewarding,” Sante said. “When you're just kind of tapped into everything, you sort of become the guy that puts it all together just because of your level of experience and your familiarity with everyone and everything around you.”
The worst-case scenario calls have made Sante grow as a person and a paramedic, he added, and said that one of the best things about his job is the people he works with.
“When you’re around people that love their jobs, then it’s not really a job,” Sante said.
“(Sante) has an incredible amount of passion and compassion about serving our small community. Along with that is compassion for the service, he offers a component of mentorship and encouragement for those that are new to the fire and EMS process, and the service of taking care of our community,” Bennett said. “The fact that he continues to adapt and overcome all the needs of our organization and what the needs of our community are are certainly not only an asset to our community and to our organization but a credit to his flexibility and ability to adapt. To recognize him for 25 years of service is pretty special.”
