In 2020, over 1.8 million people were diagnosed with cancer in the US. A cure for this insidious disease has not been developed yet, but fortunately experts at MD Anderson, consistently ranked as the top cancer center in the nation, are experiencing promising results with cellular therapy as an effective treatment.
Telluride Science will be exploring this cutting-edge treatment in a webinar on Tuesday at 4 p.m., according to a news release. Dr. Peter Pisters, MD Anderson Cancer Center president, will briefly speak about the novel work and cancer research done at MD Anderson.
Following the introduction, Dr. Katy Rezvani, Professor of Medicine at MD Anderson, will present “Cellular Therapy: The Use of Living Drugs to Combat Viruses and Cancer” to showcase and explain a new frontier in immune cell therapeutics to treat viruses and cancer.
Rezvani will show how immune cells can be educated to be more active against certain viruses, and how they can be genetically modified to redirect their specificity against cancer. In addition, she will discuss the use of gene editing to modify immune cells to enhance their potency and activity against malignant cells. She will also share early clinical results using these novel strategies and will discuss how these technologies can be exploited to develop the cell therapies of the future.
The webinar is free and open to the public, but requires pre-registration at https://bit.ly/3IqsVre.
Telluride Science is a true think-tank for scientists working on a variety of cutting-edge research, including disease (cancer, Alzheimer’s and COVID), clean energy (solar and hydrogen fuels batteries), carbon capture and artificial intelligence. The organization hosts over 60 workshops and 1,400 scientists every year from over 500 domestic and international institutions. Most are leaders at top research universities, including five Nobel Laureates.
In October 2020, Telluride Science purchased the historic Depot building to transform it into the Telluride Science & Innovation Center. With a permanent home at the Depot, Telluride Science will be able to host scientific workshops year-round and have a greater impact on the advancement of science and technology.
For questions about the webinar or more information about the Telluride Science & Innovation Center, contact Mark Kozak at mark@telluridefoundation.org.
