The Voodoo Lounge affordable housing project’s planned unit development (PUD) proposal, which will bolster Telluride’s affordable housing stock by 29 units, was reviewed by the Historic and Architectural Review Commission (HARC) Wednesday evening. The commission, citing numerous issues with the mass and scale of the current design, unanimously voted to continue the preliminary decision until its March 16 meeting, attaching numerous conditions to the motion.
The project came with five conditions, as recommended by staff in its memo to the commission. Those conditions included: consider setting back the balcony at the rear property line to maintain the traditional spacing from the historic crib; reduce the height of the parapet at the southwest balcony; revise the asymmetrical gables along Pacific Avenue to a more traditional roof form; revise the blue glazed brick to maintain the existing range of exterior wall materials found in this treatment area; provide details of the historic shed replacement windows; provide details of the new shed doors; and provide details of the shed’s new foundation, each citing HARC guidelines.
The commission added five more conditions for the design team, CCY Architects, represented Wednesday night by Maura Trumble and Todd Kennedy. Those additional conditions mostly addressed the perceived mass and scale of the project, which is located on the corner of South Willow Street and East Pacific Avenue, where the skate park and an artist’s studio are currently located. Those structures will be razed, pending plan approval.
The project, as presented, would be 34,061 square feet, which is under the maximum allowed by the land use code’s (LUC) maximum for the site of 39,465 square feet. Maximum primary façade widths, as allowed by the LUC are 50 feet (unless modified by HARC), with no more than 75 feet allowed. The proposed PUD calls for 37 feet, 10 inch-facades on the Willow Street side and 41 feet on the Pacific Avenue side.
“The proposed density is well below the maximum allowed, which does relate to the mass and scale, which I know you will talk about in a little bit,” said town historic preservation director, Jonna Wensel, in her introduction of the discussion.
The board expressed concerns with design elements such as window size, façade width relative to neighboring structures, and asked for more efforts to be made to break up the appearance of the building into “more a collection of smaller buildings,” noted HARC chair Mark Shambaugh.
“You’ve come forward here a little bit with the different articulation of breaking up the buildings somewhat on the western half of more a collection of smaller buildings,” he said. “What else could you do to break up — we’ll jus call it the five gables to the west — into more of a collection, as the guidelines exactly say … through articulation and materials and comply with these guidelines?”
CCY had already made modifications to the design based on HARC feedback given at a January session.
HARC member, Matt Lee, said he was “taken aback” by the height of the story poles, which are erected to give commission members, town staff and the public an indication of what is proposed to be built on the site. He said, however, that alterations the team had made were a step in the right direction.
“I was concerned about the mass and scale (until) you went through the side-by-side before and after images,” Lee said. “I think you’ve made good progress on all the areas that we’ve asked you to look at … especially on the awnings, reducing the pedestrian area there.”
Public comment focused on the size of the proposed structure, as well as other issues such as parking (the proposal includes on-site parking). Jen DiFiore owns the Scarpe boutique directly across East Pacific from the Voodoo lot.
“As the story poles have gone up, the amount of people that have walked into the store questioning what the monstrosity across the street is has been sort of overwhelming,” she said. “I’m all for affordable housing. I obviously can’t run my business without it … but the reality is, if you’re asking for variances on height, it comes down to ‘why are you asking for those?’ If you’re saying there’s a commercial space that appears to have 12-foot ceilings, it’s excessive and it’s not necessary.”
Commercial space is proposed for the ground floor of the project.
Following over an hour of deliberation from members of HARC, Shambuagh told Trumble and Kennedy that projects of this scale would take a team effort to see through to completion.
“Major projects like this and historic preservation can go hand in hand and we should approach this on a teamwork-type basis,” he said.
The project will also include the demolition of a shed and the community room portion of the old library (adjacent to the Telluride Marshal’s Office), the restoration of a historically rated shed on the site, and is slated to serve as the eventual location of the Free Box, which is currently on North Pine Street.
The CCY team will work on revising the design based on HARC’s numerous conditions in efforts in time for the March 16 meeting. As yet to be determined is how the revisions will impact — if at all — the project’s considerable public benefit, that of affordable housing.
“The way they reduce the mass and scale is up to the architects,” Wensel said Thursday. “It doesn't necessarily mean that they will reduce the overall floor area. There are different ways to move things around to reach the goal. Architects can come up with some very creative ways to resolve these issues.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.