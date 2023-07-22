A new mayor, and pro tem mayor, for Mountain Village

It’s unanimous: Martinique Davis Prohaska and Scott Pearson are the new mayor and pro tem mayor, respectively, of the Town of Mountain Village.
The two were unanimously elected on Thursday, July 20, following the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Town Council Members Tucker Magid (and Pearson), and re-elected members Peter Duprey (and Prohaska).
The Town of Mountain Village’s Home Rule Charter stipulates that mayoral positions be chosen “amongst the Council Members by a majority vote at its first regular meeting held after the election,” according to a news release (the election itself took place Tuesday, June 27).
The Mayor presides at Council meetings and is recognized as the head of the Mountain Village government for all ceremonial, dignitary and legal purposes, according to the charter. In the absence of the Mayor, the Mayor Pro Tem presides at Council meetings and assumes the powers and duties of the Mayor.
The newly sworn-in council members will serve four-year terms and join current Council Members Patrick Berry, Jack Gilbride and Harvey Mogenson on Mountain Village’s Town Council.
Prohaska, who received 254 votes in the June election, has lived in Mountain Village for 21 years. She was first elected to town council in 2019. The supervisor at Telluride Ski Patrol, owner and officiant of Wellspring Ceremonies and owner of Wild Iris Greenhouse & Gardens described herself in a bio statement in advance of the June election as a small-business owner with 20 years of experience managing a high-functioning team.
Pearson, who received 257 votes in the election, and whose 40-year-long career includes public service and working for private enterprises, said in his pre-election, informational statement that he and his wife “have fallen in love” with the community of Mountain Village since moving here several years ago. As he put it, “We have a shared love for this special place and we have a shared desire to preserve it.”
Prohaska and Pearson replace Mayor Laila Benitez and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton, who have reached the end of their two four-year terms. Benitez and Caton were elected to their respective roles after the 2017 Town Council election.
“The Town of Mountain Village owes a debt of gratitude to Mayor Benitez and Mayor Pro Tem Caton,” said Town Manager Paul Wisor. “They truly have left their mark on the Mountain Village community, and staff looks forward to working with Mayor Prohaska, Mayor Pro Tem Pearson, and the rest of Council as we continue to build off the hard work of Mayor Benitez and Mayor Pro Tem Caton.”
The Mayor of Mountain Village serves a two-year term, with the Council’s approval, with duties including overseeing the Town’s finances and budget, enforcing Town contracts and many more responsibilities.
A total of ten candidates had vied for the four open seats on Mountain Village’s Town Council back in June. In addition to Prohaska, Pearson, Magid and Dupree, candidates included Frank Hensen, Douglas Tooley, Jonathan Greenspan, Huascar E. (Rick) Gomez, Heather Knox and Allison McClain.
Following the swearing in ceremony of the new town council members — and Prohaska and Pearson’s election — the new mayor and pro-tem mayor were sworn in, meaning they became the Mayor, and Pro Tem Mayor, of the Town of Mountain Village immediately.
