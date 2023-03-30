It may be the end of March, but the San Juans are looking at another storm cycle until Saturday with moderate to heavy precipitation expected through Friday evening. Strong winds in the mountains could also move snow around and knock down tree branches, the National Weather Service warned.
In Telluride, forecasters are predicting three to five inches of snow accumulation, with five to eight inches up at Lizard Head Pass. The San Juan snowpack is sitting at 179 percent of its 30-year average, and the San Miguel River drainage is 190 percent of average.
With winter still in full swing and the resort closing for the season Sunday, more people are likely to head out into the backcountry. There are areas to recreate safely, but the San Juans are far from stable spring conditions.
“The avalanche danger is overall moderate, and skiers have been enjoying some steeper terrain above treeline. We are still in this transition phase where tourers need to keep their situational awareness up in this dynamic environment,” Chris Dickson, guide and avalanche instructor at Mountain Trip, told the Daily Planet. "While the ski season may be coming to an end for the Telluride Ski Resort, the San Juan backcountry around Telluride is just coming into its own.”
With midwinter conditions, people should check the avalanche forecast daily before going out and be aware of the hazards where they are recreating. Any backcountry skier or rider should be equipped with avalanche gear, including a beacon, probe and shovel. Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) will continue daily avalanche forecasts until the end of May.
“When we have these really big snowstorms that we've been seeing, especially this last one, you get this big spike in the avalanche danger,” Ethan Greene, director of CAIC, told the Planet. “We're here to provide information for everyone so that hopefully they can go pursue those big mountain routes and come home safely.”
It will likely be several weeks at least before snow settles into spring conditions.
“The southern mountains have a tremendous snowpack. It's definitely not a spring snowpack right now. We're still getting more snow accumulation, and we still have fairly dry snow in most places,” Greene said.
The backcountry is skiing well, but Dickson has observed while guiding that the high country is far away from the traditional “corn snow” of spring.
“There is still cold, dry snow in our mountains, and it'll take many weeks of warm sunny weather for that transition to a stable springtime snowpack,” he said. “It makes it a tricky time for backcountry skiers around here.”
When deciding where to ski, Greene recommends assessing the current conditions rather than the time of year.
“We always talk about what the calendar says versus what the snowpack is doing,” he said. “A really important part of a year like this is watching the actual conditions and not getting lulled into what month it is, or if it feels like it's summertime.”
David Chew, who lives in Ophir, has been frequently out touring lately and found some great spots, but he cautions that the current snowpack is “complicated.”
“We have not hit that consolidated spring snowpack that we normally expect at this time of year. As the avalanche conditions head in the direction of stability, the signs of instability become much more difficult to observe,” he told the Planet.
The above-average snowpack has made conditions interesting and unpredictable all winter. California’s atmospheric rivers have traveled over to Colorado and affected much of the West.
“It’s been really interesting to see how many of those events there have been, and how deep into the continent they've been penetrating,” Greene said. “Really big weather events impact the mountains around Los Angeles, and then a couple days later, just wallop us.”
Given the recent storms, it is impossible to predict how the spring will go and what conditions the San Juans will see in late April and May.
“It really just depends on how the spring unfolds. We could go into pretty serious wet slide activity, but we can also just move into beautiful traveling and not too hazardous,” Green said. “But oftentimes with a really big snowpack, if we move into spring in the right way, it could be an amazing time to be out in the mountains in the San Juans.”
In 2019, significant late-season snowfall in May and early June extended the ski season in the backcountry, but created tricky conditions in the high mountains for hikers and runners. The Sheriff’s Office warned in July that the summer snowpack levels could still create wet slab avalanches.
“That's one of the interesting things about Colorado is we can have avalanches really every month of the year,” Greene said.
Regardless of the time of year, backcountry skiing and riding relies on good judgment, experience and avalanche training.
“You want to understand what hazards are out there so that you can pick a route that's going to get you up the peak or down the slope without getting into too much trouble,” Greene said.
