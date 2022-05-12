Town Council unanimously passed on second reading a revision of the town’s noise ordinance that relaxes weekend time limits and penalties for violations, among other minor amendments.
At its Tuesday meeting, in the afternoon portion of the agenda, assistant town attorney Ali Slaten walked council through the changes between the ordinance’s first and second readings.
“This is what this ordinance does,” Slaten said, “it provides that amplified sound can be played both indoors and outdoors from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Friday, Saturdays and defined holidays, provided that sound is not plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet from the building if indoor, or 50 feet from the source if outdoors. It defines which holidays that those restrictions are subjected to. It creates a permit process to exceed these time limits for certain events. And finally, it removes the criminal penalties for noise ordinance violations and the town.”
Slaten reminded council that Christmas Eve had been removed from the list of defined holidays and that Dia de los Muertos had been added. Council wasted no time in approving the measure 6-0 (Mayor DeLanie Young was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting).
Next up, council undertook consideration for approval on a number of temporary structures located throughout town, all of them on private property. The town’s planning and building director Ron Quarles clarified that the use of temporary structures no longer fell under emergency provisions enacted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but had now reverted to previous ordinances that call out the length of time a structure can remain in place and other pre-COVID provisions in the land use code. The partial Quonset-style hut located in the west end of the Transfer Warehouse building has been used for numerous events that include not only live music and film screenings but also numerous fundraisers. Until work on refurbishing the historic building, which is owned by the Telluride Arts District, begins in earnest, the arched structure needed town review to remain in place. Telluride Warehouse production manager Jereb Carter said the structure was a boon to the safety of event attendees.
“You know, we’re clearly not out of this pandemic yet,” Carter said. “And for us and any other business that can help spread people out and operate outdoors safely, I think is still important in our community.”
Telluride Arts Executive Director Kate Jones added that the temporary structure was useful for more than just providing entertainment space.
“One of the motivations for putting up that Quonset hut was that it does provide some additional storage and sound mitigation to our neighbors,” Jones said. “So that was very much in response to our neighbors’ complaints about our music, and it does provide some pretty good protection, especially from the neighbors directly around us. And then just expanding the usability of that space for so many different nonprofits to have their fundraisers there … high school prom was just there. And you all know how vibrant that use is, and this is an important component of extending that usability of that space.”
Council unanimously approved the temporary use permit application for Telluride Arts.
Council also approved permits for the onion dome dining structures on the La Marmotte patio and for a greenhouse structure at 221 South Oak. Given the temporary nature of the structures and the dogged presence of COVID, some on council wondered if the yearly permit process could be given over to staff approval. Town attorney Kevin Geiger suggested it would be proper to create an amendment to the land use code to lend “some greater flexibility in the temporary use permit section.”
Town manager Scott Robson asked for some time before scheduling a future work session so that staff could coordinate its applicable departments in devising a long-term plan.
“From a staff level we certainly want to spend a little bit of time on this with Ron, myself and others on looking long-term as I think all mountain communities in particular, looking at how to retain the best elements that came out of COVID response,” Robson said. “ … architecturally and operationally how we codify those long-term and make sure that they do meet building code, fire code, HARC approval. So we've got some work to do internally before you're ready to come back into work session, but we're happy to do that as we look long-term.”
In other business, council re-appointed Carly Shaw to the Elections Commission to a two-year term. Council also appointed two new members to the Ethics Commission. Caitlin Vaughn will serve a two-year, regular seat term, while Hannah Max will serve a two-year, alternate seat term.
