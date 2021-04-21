The Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee discussed two affordable housing items during its special meeting Wednesday morning.
The work session involved a follow-up discussion regarding the Telluride Affordable Housing Strategic Plan Matrix and accompanying evaluation criteria document, which was temporarily named Draft Table 39.
The matrix and criteria were related to the lone meeting action item, which was consideration of a recommendation to Telluride Town Council regarding three potential affordable housing sites — the Voodoo Lounge, Tower House lots and Phase 2A of the Virginia Placer project.
“The intention was to, if the committee makes a recommendation today to move forward on certain housing sites, that we would include the matrix and the map and the evaluative criteria that are in the Telluride Affordable Strategic Plan as basically working documents,” town project manager Lance McDonald explained. “It’s a tool that the committee uses, and the town uses to some extent, to evaluate housing sites. The memo (to council) will be clear that it’s not the housing plan and it’s not the solely determinant factor on how the housing committee makes its recommendations on which sites to recommend to council.”
He added that he’s working with San Miguel County on developing a map that will outline the potential affordable housing sites included in the matrix. The map, as well as the agreed upon matrix and evaluation criteria, will be part of next week’s Town Council packet, which will be submitted by Friday, McDonald said.
Subcommittee chair DeLanie Young suggested the name of Draft Table 39 be changed to Housing Matrix Evaluation Criteria. The subcommittee unanimously agreed on the new name.
During a previous meeting, a question about whether or not to include land value and land cost in the evaluation criteria was posed.
“I thought in my notes that we decided to leave it to avoid any backlash and because there was still enough sentiment that those are valuable criteria,” she explained.
Subcommittee member Geneva Shaunette agreed.
“I think it makes sense to leave it on,” she said.
The evaluation criteria measures net gain in the number of people, sense of community and neighborhood vitality, consistency with climate and carbon neutral goals, development costs and challenges, land cost, and land value.
Regarding the matrix, subcommittee member Todd Brown asked whether the south half of the Pearl Subdivision RV Lot should be included, since it’s primarily used for residential parking.
“We’ve got the Pearl Subdivision RV Lot south half, which is in the middle of the potentially available sites, and it comes up (to) 95 points (on the matrix), which is higher than a bunch of others,” he said. “Do we really think we’re going to take that parking lot out and build more housing on the south half of that lot?”
McDonald said that's an example of the matrix being a tool rather than a definitive affordable housing plan.
“I agree, Todd, that eliminating that parking right now when we’re not building other parking in the area will just cause problems. I think that’s a really good example that the matrix is a tool, and it’s not a ranking or ordering system,” he said. “Carhenge has been rated higher than any site for many years, but it wasn’t ready for housing development. … I would not see us doing anything on that property until we start building structured parking or some other parking in that whole area, even though it rates high.”
Young and Shaunette added that the Pearl lot, or any potential sites, shouldn’t be taken off the list.
“If Rebekah Hall is on the list, then everything should be on the list that could possibly, conceivably, have housing on it. Circumstances are going to change over the years, but I think it should definitely be on there,” Shaunette said.
After the work session discussion, the subcommittee unanimously approved the recommendation to council to initiate site planning, design and cost estimation processes, issue requests for qualifications, and prepare recommendations for council’s subsequent consideration, including project purposes, affordability targeting, specific unit types and mix, development and financing approaches, and development implementation schedules.
If council elects to move forward in considering the three potential affordable housing sites, the subcommittee would then further discuss respective project details.
The next subcommittee meeting is May 6 at 9 a.m.
