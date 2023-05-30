“Here I’m going to make a few enemies, perhaps, in this room,” Mountainfilm’s 2023 guest director Bill McKibben said Friday at the Telluride Conference Center about an hour into his presentation.
McKibben’s “Activism at a Crucial Moment” presentation kicked off Mountainfilm at 2:30 p.m. at High Camp. McKibben, an author who said he most enjoys being at home writing, is the founder of the grassroots climate change campaign 360.org and editor of the 2008 anthology of “American Earth: Environmental Writing Since Thoreau” with a foreword by Al Gore.
Up to that point in his presentation on Friday, McKibben had been speaking about how most political negotiations take place between groups of people with different interests — negotiations for living and minimum wages, for example — but those types of negotiation tactics don’t work for the negotiation happening between human beings and the planet’s physics regarding climate change. Physics does not “compromise,” he said. Part of that is due to the question of time, McKibben said.
“I looked at the issue of the Telluride Daily Planet today,” McKibben continued, “and they said the county is going to have a big moratorium to take a long time before it decides whether or not to have solar panels because people say that they would look bad and they don't want an industrial…”
His voice trailed off for a couple of seconds and then he said, “Not to be snarky, my suggestion to kill two birds with one stone is to cover the private jet landing strip out there with solar panels.”
The audience broke out in applause as McKibben continued speaking.
“The point is that nature, at this point, is not granting us moratoriums while we try to figure out the absolute best thing that won’t offend anyone to deal with this,” he said. “We’re working on deadline now. We’re in an emergency and emergencies do require people to behave differently than we would in other times.”
Mountainfilm’s festival program included a written introduction from McKibben that said, “If I don’t speak with absolute confidence, it’s because we’re currently losing the climate fight.”
Yet McKibben can confidently say a majority of those attending Friday’s presentation agreed, as attendees gave him a standing ovation at the end of the presentation.
Following the presentation, McKibben was greeted in the conference center lobby by several audience members, including San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring. The Planet asked Waring for his opinion on McKibben’s comments regarding solar power and Waring suggested that he may write a column for the newspaper soon on this topic.
A local man pacing outside the conference center, who was holding a copy of the newspaper, said he disagreed with McKibben’s comments on putting solar panels at the airport, in part because many who use the airport are pilots in private planes.
“It’s absurd,” the man said, who said he lives in San Miguel County and did not want his name to be published in the newspaper.
Standing next to him, Jean Stevens, the director of the Taos Environmental Film Festival for the last eight years, said she enjoyed McKibben’s presentation.
“I thought Bill McKibben’s talk was extraordinary,” Stevens said. “He was pretty much off the page and right on the mark throughout the whole presentation. And what he said about Telluride and the solar panels and having them brought over to the airport — I mean, after all, the jets are the big polluters, so it’s perfect.”
Steve Szymanski, who said he lives part time in Placerville, was standing next to Stevens as they began lining up for the next Mountainfilm event.
“Well, I think he’s just realizing that that is the game right now — we know how to make cheap solar panels and so any ways that we can be smart about how to grow solar panels, the more the better,” Szymanski said regarding McKibben’s comments. “There’s a lot of open space out here in Colorado, and the Telluride area, and it’s a perfectly good source of energy. There’s a grid nearby and I think it’s great” that the airport is nearby, too.
