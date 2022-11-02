Randy Stephens, of Norwood, did not plan on being an artist. Art, specifically his photography career, is something that he happened into. At home on a spread at the foot of the Lone Cone, he said he’s now landed in the perfect place for capturing some of the world’s greatest wildlife and landscape photos. He’s not sure he needs to go anywhere else.
Stephens was born in Denver but grew up in Texas. Those who’ve met him have heard the accent, though he insists on pronouncing “Colorado” correctly he says.
He went to college on a football scholarship and wasn’t interested much in school — until he met some inspiring professors in the sciences. He ended up leaving football altogether and pursuing a degree in biology and chemistry. Then, he began graduate school, mostly because he enjoyed doing research in the field.
He earned his master’s degree in conservation biology and geology, too.
In the late 1990s he was studying the relationship between insects and plants for pollination research and then became responsible for photography. That’s when his passion flourished.
He later acquired a real camera and a good lens for wildlife photography, and his craft went next-level. Stephens was later living in Telluride, but his daughter’s love of horses was the deciding factor in purchasing a plot of land in Norwood.
Now, he’s living on Wright’s Mesa full-time with views of the Lone Cone, and he told The Norwood Post he’s amazed at what the environment provides for photo opportunities.
“The Lone Cone, it’s a feature, it’s a magnet,” he said. “I’m really lucky to live under it.”
He’s now been at his photography work for decades. In fact, he’s traveled to the Arctic Circle, Alaska and other places in hopes of getting great shots with his camera. While he does sell photos, he also often leads tours taking people out to get great pictures.
His advice? It boils down to mainly two things: getting out there as much as possible to get images and understanding how a camera really works.
“You have to go out as often as you can and increase your chance of luck,” he said. “When luck comes, be prepared, and be able use your camera.”
Stephens goes out morning and evening. He knows when the sunlight lends itself to good images. Then, he waits to see what might happen. Perhaps that’s a bear foraging in the foothills. It might be elk or moose walking by.
In Disappointment Valley, in the Spring Creek preserve, he was inspired by stormy weather when he noticed wild horses running. His interest was piqued, and then when two band stallions began sparring, he was ready with his camera to capture the scene in detail.
He said his work is also about telling people what humans really have.
“I want people to see not just where we live, but nature and its worth,” he said. “It’s worth working together as a community to preserve it — no matter what our backgrounds are.”
Stephens said what the local environment has given him throughout the year has impacted his desire to travel very much for photography. He said he’s so content these days with the views from his home: fall foliage, winter scenes with wild turkeys, bears lumbering through the woods. He said other wildlife photographers are asking where he’s getting some of his shots.
Referring to his life in Norwood, “sometimes I pinch myself,” he said.
