When I sit down to chat with Emily Bordogna, One to One Mentoring’s new case manager for Norwood and the West End, things are, to say the least, a little topsy turvy.
For Bodogna, the COVID-19 pandemic means that she, like countless others, is working from home, her workspace shared with her 8- and 10-year-old children, their schools closed. The coronavirus has just scuppered the annual Cardboard Sled Derby and Date Auction events, upending One to One Mentoring’s winter fundraising season. It has also challenged a fundamental aspect of the nonprofit’s work: mentees and mentors spending time together.
Then, of course, there’s Bodogna’s husband, Mike, who happens to be San Miguel County’s almost-brand-new county manager, a job he began in August 2019 after the family relocated to Telluride from Leadville.
Is it safe to say Mike has his hands full?
“Yes,” Bordogna said. “Somehow, though, he does well in these situations. He works well under pressure and stays calm when things are crazy around him.”
A trial by fire to be sure, but on this particular day, Emily Bordogna is sounding upbeat, in particular about her new gig with One to One Mentoring.
A native of Pennsylvania, Bordogna worked for many years in the Lake County School District, including as primary school principal and director of early learning, as well as preschool director and family literacy director. She also served on the board of Full Circle of Lake County, a mentoring organization, and was herself a mentor.
It’s experience that complements Bordogna’s new role.
“I have seen all sides,” Bordogna noted of her background. “I have seen kids who would definitely benefit from having a trusted adult in their life, and I have seen parents who are struggling because they are working all the time and they wish they had more time for their kids or more resources for their kids. They need support from organizations like One to One.”
She added, “Mentoring makes a huge difference for these kiddos. Having that bit of extra makes all the difference in the world.”
Bordogna’s new role involves overseeing One to One Mentoring’s activities in Norwood and the West End, including the Peer to Peer Mentoring Program, now in its third year in the Norwood School District and about to expand into the West End School District, as well as matching more kids with adult mentors and expanding engagement overall.
“The peer to peer mentoring is very exciting,” Bordogna said of the program, which matches middle school-aged mentees with junior and senior mentors. The students meet once a week at lunchtime for meetings centered on a curriculum that serves to guide and support the mentees and mentors in their social and emotional development.
“I just love it,” she said. “I plan activities to help them bond as a partnership. We’ve been focusing on things like trust building and respect. We have spent time on growth mindset and giving these guys some different soft skills around social-emotional development, while also building their relationship with their mentee or mentor.”
Bordogna added, “Having been an educator, planning for that and trying to keep it structured but also give them lots of opportunities to be creative, to be silly together, to build their relationships in a fun way — I feel like the experiences that I have had in education have definitely helped me feel more comfortable.”
Bordogna remarked that she is impressed with the work One to One Mentoring is doing across its service area of San Miguel County and the West End, in particular the depth of services that the organization provides to young people and their families.
“I have a lot of respect for what
(Program Manager Kathleen Morgan and Executive Director Tara Kelley)
do and the program that they have built,” Bordogna said. “It’s really robust. They go deep for families and provide very comprehensive support for mentees and mentors. They do a lot.”
Bordogna singled out the support and training the organization gives to mentors. “Mentoring is a challenging thing. You think about the kids putting themselves out there, but sometimes we forget that it is just as hard for the adults to put themselves out and build a relationship with the youth. It’s been neat to see how much Kathleen really supports the mentors.”
Like everyone else, Bordogna said she is looking ahead to a time when the pandemic hopefully eases so that she can focus further on advancing One to One Mentoring’s goals for Norwood and the West End.
“I am really excited to get to work with the Norwood community and the West End,” she said. “It’s been great to be in the schools and get to know the teachers and some of the families that way. I feel like there is this energy there that’s building. There are a lot of people that want to do positive things for youth and the community at large.”
Bordogna described an upcoming project in partnership with the Norwood Community Garden and the local food bank.
“The food bank has a plot at the community garden and One to One is going to partner with them to help take care of that plot and support growing food for the food bank,” she said. “It’s a great way for mentors and mentees to have a consistent activity if they want it. I think it will be a great way for us to recruit additional mentors and get the word out about what One to One Mentoring is all about. It’s definitely something I am excited about in Norwood.”
For her part, Morgan said she is excited to have someone with Bordogna’s experience on the One to One Mentoring team.
“Emily’s background means that we are a good fit for her, and she is perfect for us.”
To donate, apply to become a mentor or learn more about One to One Mentoring, visit onetoonetelluride.org.
