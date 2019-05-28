While it’s the season for final exams and graduation parties, it’s not just the graduates who deserve accolades as the school year ends. It’s also time to recognize the people who saw them through 12-plus years of education. Five long-time Telluride School District employees are retiring this week: Molly Overly, Carolyn Jackson, Mona DeAlva, Bebe Kallas and Nancy DeCastro — a group with a total of over 106 years working for the district.
Overly, who worked at Telluride Elementary School since 1990 mainly as a first-grade teacher, is currently the most senior employee in the district in which she’s spent her entire teaching career.
“When you calculate the number of kids that Molly has impacted over her 29 years in education, that’s certainly a proud legacy for her to look back on,” Superintendent Mike Gass said.
“All of my favorite memories have to do with my colleagues,” she said. “To be able to work with your best friends is a gift.”
Overly has felt “thoroughly supported” by the Telluride community. Upon retiring, she and her husband Dennis plan to “play here and go on little journeys in our beautiful country.”
Jackson has also been teaching for 29 years, 19 of those in the Telluride district teaching second grade, as the elementary and intermediate school librarian, and most recently as the middle school reading intervention teacher.
“Carolyn is one of those utility infielders,” Gass said. “She works with some of our most challenging kids who may struggle in a traditional classroom. She’s a great safety net for them and has really kept them engaged in the system.”
One of Jackson’s favorite memories is when she would celebrate the end of the year by taking her middle school students to Between the Covers so they could pick out a book to read over the summer.
“It was delightful watching them browse the shelves, flip through a couple of books and finally choose that perfect read they were excited about,” Jackson said.
Every day as she drove past the Valley Floor, Jackson looked forward to coming to work. Most gratifying were the moments when she witnessed a student’s eyes light up upon recognizing improvement in their reading. She hopes to be remembered as an advocate for kids.
In addition to these two teachers, three administrators are also retiring.
“When you look at ‘the three amigos,’ as I call them, all retiring this year, they have had great runs,” Gass said.
DeAlva, who began working for the district in 1997, will retire from the business office.
“I can’t say enough about the off-hours time Mona has put in, making sure festivals are taken care of, our free and reduced lunch program is top-notch, and handling tuition and billing,” Gass said.
DeAlva also served as facilities coordinator for the Palm Theater and had two sons in the district.
“Not many jobs allow you to see your kids throughout the day,” she said. “I loved when they’d swing by my office to say ‘hi’ or grab snacks with their friends.”
In retirement DeAlva looks forward to spending more time with family, travel adventures and getting back into working with fiber.
“Time to dust off my loom and start using up my yarn stash,” she said.
Over 18 years, Kallas has served as assistant to district superintendents and to the Board of Education.
“One of the things I’ve valued most about Bebe is her ability to dig up institutional knowledge,” Gass said. “That knowledge is a rare find, particularly for a new superintendent coming in and Bebe’s been nothing but supportive of me.”
Kallas said it’s been a privilege to work for the Telluride School District “that has always felt like a supportive, cooperative family. We have fabulous caring teachers, staff and administrators.”
DeCastro will retire from her role as human resources coordinator where, for the past 18 years, she’s hired and helped teachers to understand their roles, worked through family and medical leaves, coordinated insurance benefits, and facilitated licensure, personnel credentialing and background checks.
The favorite part of her job, she said, has been supporting teachers.
“They work so hard and give so much to the students every day,” she said. “So I try to get to know them and make it easier on them in any way that I can.”
DeCastro said its difficult leaving the district because it’s like leaving a family, but she hopes to keep in touch with her colleagues and looks forward to “reinventing” herself.
“I plan to hike more, bike more, ski more and get rid of my muffin top,” she said. “I look forward to having time to feed that creative side of me.”
Thursday is the last day of classes. Senior commencement is at 2 p.m. at The Michael D. Palm Theater.
