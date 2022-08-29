SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUG. 8
WEIRD: An investigation has been opened in the case of a local female allegedly trying to entice a child on the SMART bus.
AGENCY ASSIST: Deputies assisted Mountain Village officers with a domestic violence arrest.
AUG. 9
SQUATTER: A female squatter left a residence when it was explained she faced criminal charges for her unwanted presence.
NO CAMPING: Along a county road. Female camper moved elsewhere.
AUG. 10
YOUR MONEY’S NO GOOD HERE: Neither was the presence of a man causing a disturbance in a Norwood business.
COW SHOPPING: Really. He wasn’t a drunk driver but just a guy looking to purchase some livestock who got a little swervy what with all the cow ogling.
AUG. 11
FOR ALL THE WILDERNESS AROUND HERE, THERE ARE A LOT OF PLACES YOU CAN’T CAMP: Like Lizard Head trailhead.
AUG. 12
CURTAIN CALL: An Ophir loop resident near the performance on nearby private property of a local theatre’s musical, called to complain about the noise both nights of the run.
HECK OF AN ARREST: A male from Dolores was arrested for multiple charges after a traffic stop including felony DUI, possession of a weapon by previous offender (two counts), possession of a weapon while under the influence (two counts), evasion of ignition interlock device, open marijuana container in vehicle, open alcoholic beverage in vehicle, and failure to drive in single lane.
AUG. 13
LIFE IN THE ZZZZZ LANE: A male who was found sleeping in his car in the middle of the road was arrested for DUI, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, open container of marijuana in motor vehicle, and improper parking.
AUG. 14
TRUCKIN’: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a motorist that was failing to maintain his lane in a large box truck along Highway 145. The driver was subsequently taken into custody on DUI, DUI per se, driving under restraint, and reckless driving.
AUG. 15
SPEEDO: Not the embarrassing hairy dude at the pool kind, but the exceeding the posted speed limit kind.
RULES ARE FOR OTHER PEOPLE: County road and bridge crews requested a deputy to deal with hikers who ignored the Bridal Veil Trail closure.
MEDICAL ASSIST: There was a possible overdose at the laundromat in Lawson Hill. The patient was transported for treatment.
AUG. 16
GROUP W BENCH CANDIDATES: There was a report of illegal dumping on private property.
MUDSLIDES: The mountains moved and road crews were called in to reopen the highway.
SERVICE REFUSED: An individual was banned from a Norwood business for being a pain in the neck.
FOGGY: Not smoky.
AUG. 17
SLOW DOWN: You’re moving way too fast.
YOU SHALL NOT PASS: On a double yellow, and if you do, you’ll get a nice ticket.
VACATION DOWNER: A vehicle piloted and occupied by an elderly couple sent a deer to glory and their car, too. They were very upset.
ONE-EYED DRIVING: An Arizona man was collected for driving under the influence.
AUG. 18
BUSTED BOVINES: Cows were reported loose along a county road in the Norwood area. They were reunited with their herd, which was bovinely waiting on the other side of the fence.
AND STAY OUT: A man was chased from a Norwood saloon by the saloon’s owner.
AUG. 20
ON A ROLL: A man sleeping in the bathroom at a Norwood inn was asked to sleep elsewhere.
AUG. 21
SPEED DEMON: Deputies issued a citation for speeding to a motorist traveling more than 20 mph over the posted limit.
RESTING MY EYES: A man reported for sleeping outside a Lawson Hill business was only resting.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
AUG. 11
WELL, YEAH: A bear was reported on Bear Creek Trail. Really.
VOLUME ISSUES: A complaint about loud music emanating from a local club was resolved by a diminishment in volume.
AUG. 12
RING AND RUN: Because who doesn’t get a kick out of youthful pranks.
PASS THE DUCHY: There was a report of car campers grilling and passing around food.
BROKE DOWN: Officers provided traffic control when a semi broke down and blocked the uphill lane on Lawson Hill.
OVERDUE: An overdue party was found shortly after the report was filed.
SINKING SPELL: A missing child was found soon after the report was filed.
LOSERS: A purse and cell phone went missing in separate incidents.
AUG. 13
WHITHER THE WEBER: A report of car campers grilling food on the sidewalk was unfounded, as subjects were neither camping, nor grilling.
SHOUT, SHOUT, LET IT ALL OUT: A highly intoxicated pedestrian was arrested for a protection order violation prohibiting said subject from alcohol. He was contacted for walking down Colorado Avenue yelling at no one in particular.
THERE OUGHTTA BE A LAW: Well, there is. A drone operator flew a drone over the jazz fest parade and dive-bombed the crowd and was cited for the transgression.
911 STAND DOWNS: A pair of 911 calls were deemed accidental after subjects reported being A-OK.
AUG. 15
FORGOT THE GAT: A rental guest checked out but forgot the gun. It begs the question; how does anyone forget they brought the ole sidearm on vacation?
AUG. 16
DOGGONE: A stray dog was reunited with its owner.
GATE CRASHER: The barrier arm at the Silverjack parking structure was damaged.
DAID: That’s driving as if drunk. Following a REDDI report, a motorist was deemed sober but counseled about weaving down the road.
AUG. 17
WHY DON’T WE DO IT IN THE ROAD: A boisterous social gathering replete with music and hooch was relocated from the middle of the road.
INTERNET CRIME: Attempted rental unit fraud was reported to the authorities.
AUG. 18
THIS WASN’T IN THE POLICE TRAINING MANUAL: An officer assisted with the removal of a dead salamander from the sidewalk.
IT JUMPED OUT IN FRONT OF ME: A motorist whacked a light pole and ran off but was subsequently found and cited.
CHOMP: There was a report of a dog bite in Town Park.
HARASSMENT: Officers took a report of online/social media harassment.
AUG. 19
PSST, WANNA BUY A WATCH?: A case of illegal vending was investigated.
AUG. 20
WE KNOW WHO YOU ARE: And your backpack with your wallet is at the cop shop. C’mon by, anytime.
NAP SALOON: A passed out bar patron was assessed by emergency medical personnel and released to friends. Really good friends.
AUG. 21
EARTH HATERS: An idling vehicle moved along when the law arrived on the scene.
UNATTENDED DEATH: Officers assisted in the matter of an unattended death.
AUG. 22
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Following a domestic violence report at Elks Park an individual was arrested for an outstanding warrant and for violation of a restraining order.
JUST CHECKING HIS PO BOX: A bear was reported near the post office before heading in the direction of Town Park.
