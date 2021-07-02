SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JUNE 14
MAXWELL’S SILVER HAMMER: A Norwood area resident complained about construction-related traffic near his property. A solution was settled on with the HOA.
SAR MISSION: An experienced climber was injured in a 30-foot fall in Cracked Canyon required technical rope rescue in four-plus hour operation with 35 staff and volunteers from multiple agencies. He was transported from the scene by ambulance to a nearby awaiting Careflight helicopter and flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Deputies, San Miguel County Search and Rescue, Telluride Fire Protection District participated and volunteers.
IT WENT TO 11: Following a noise complaint about loud music, the guy at the volume knob got a summons for disturbing the peace.
THERE’S NO MALL, SO HERE WE ARE: Someone complained about a juvenile hanging out in Norwood. He was gone on arrival of a deputy.
JUNE 15
WANTED FOR ALL THE WRONG REASONS: A suspected intoxicated driver/wanted person in the Fall Creek area was apprehended.
CHAIN, CHAIN, CHAIN: A property owner in the Norwood area filed a complaint about being prevented from accessing her property by a neighbor’s chain across the access road. A reasoned approach was determined.
JUNE 16
HOW ‘BOUT THEM POSITIVE IONS: Six tow tags were issued for vehicles illegally parked in the Bridal Veil Falls area.
THEY GIVE THESE PEOPLE DRIVER’S LICENSES: A man was cited for careless driving in a construction zone when he failed to heed three-quarters of a mile worth of caution signs and had to lock up his brakes and slid past the CDOT employee with a stop sign.
JUNE 17
CAN YOU DIG IT: A gas line was ruptured in the Norwood area. Gas company crews repaired the line.
JUNE 18
GOOGLE MAPS FAIL: A wayward delivery truck got stuck on Ophir pass, closing off the pass until it could be towed off the road.
CITED: For expired plates.
HOW NOT TO BE NOTICED BY THE LAW: Have your car registered, insured and don’t drive like your hair’s on fire.
LOW HANGING FRUIT: While in Placerville a driver with expired registration and no insurance was issued a summons.
I’M WARNING YOU: Don’t weave. It freaks out your fellow motorists.
JUNE 20
IMITATING A BRONCOS QUARTERBACK: A motorist was citing for making a bad pass.
HIT AND RUN: It happened in the county park and ride in Lawson Hill and was captured on camera.
VIOLATION: Of a protection order got a Norwood area woman arrested.
JUNE 21
GOOD’NYOU: A deputy checked on a male party who reported he was fine, thanks.
WALK, INTERRUPTED: Four males strolling along the River Trail were contacted. Two were wanted on outstanding warrants, so that was the end of the walk.
IT WAS THE RICHEST OF FANTASIES: To think an unlocked bike left on the side of the road would still be there in the morning.
JUNE 22
AGRO CANE: An aggressive dog was reported on the Deep Creek Trail.
THE QUICKEST WAY TO JAIL: Is speeding along the spur while one’s ability is impaired.
JUNE 23
SCAREPORT: Deputies responded to the Telluride airport when a report was made of an inbound jet losing cabin pressure and having engine problems. The aircraft was able to land and no one was injured, although the airplane did suffer a blown tire upon landing.
LIKE CLOSING TIME AT THE BUCK: Two bad passers on Highway 145 got citations for their poor skills.
NO MORE FOR THE ROAD: A traffic stop near Mountain Village resulted in a driving under the influence arrest.
THE BUS STOPS HERE: Deputies assisted Norwood medics with an intoxicated bus passenger who fell and hurt his head while getting off the bus at the Norwood fairgrounds. He was transported by ambulance to Montrose Memorial Hospital for treatment. Prior to transport he gave consent to the deputies to check his backpack who then found and seized three handguns from the backpack. A summons will be issued for prohibited use of weapon and possession of firearms while intoxicated.
WARRANT ARREST: A female was arrested on numerous warrants.
MORE BAD PASSERS: Watch out for the other guy. Two moving violations were issued for bad passing witnessed by deputies.
JUNE 26
WE’RE SEEING A PATTERN HERE: More bad passing citations issued.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATED: Following a traffic stop on Society Drive a male was arrested for violating a restraining order.
JUNE 27
ACCIDENT: Deputies responded to a motorcycle accident on Highway 145 near the Alta Lakes Road. The rider was transported to the Telluride clinic for treatment and CSP responded to conduct the accident investigation.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JUNE 17
UNDELIVERABLE: Car campers at the post office were moved along.
TAKES TWO: Officers assisted to sheriff’s deputies with an intoxicated subject.
ET, DRONE HOME: Officers helped festival security ground an unauthorized drone.
JUNE 18
EW: Officers responded to a report of indecent exposure.
JUNE 20
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted to sheriff’s deputies with an OHV rollover on Black Bear Pass.
JUNE 24
TEACH YOUR CHILDREN WELL: Day campers and counselors were advised to desist harassing the Valley Floor elk herd.
JUNE 25
YOURS?: A pendant was turned in … call 970-728-3818 to describe.
JUNE 26
WHITE NOISE, HEAT, ZZZZZZ: A person sleeping in the Shandoka laundry room was arrested for trespassing.
WARM, SMELLS GOOD, ZZZZZ: A vagrant was found snoozing in a restaurant boiler room.
ON THIS DAY: And many others in this week’s rendition of Cop Shop, a number of agency assists, lost articles, false alarms, lockout assists, REDDI reports and 911 hang-ups occurred.
JUNE 27
HAMMER TIME: An intoxicated individual passed out along the River Trail was released to a sober friend. Another intoxicated individual was escorted from a local watering hole.
JUNE 29
AWWWWW: A bear cub was rescued from a dumpster in Mountain Village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.