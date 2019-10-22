This Election Day, Telluride voters will decide whether to impose a tax on non-commercial short-term rentals (STRs) in town.
If approved, the measure — Ballot Issue 300 — will apply a new 2.5 percent tax to STRs in the Town of Telluride. The additional revenue would go into town’s Affordable Housing Fund.
Currently in Telluride, all lodging, including hotel rooms, is taxed at a total rate of 12.65 percent with the revenue going into a variety of coffers at the local, county and state levels. If Ballot Issue 300 is passed, the new tax will push the total rate for STRs to 15.15 percent. Hotel rooms would be unaffected.
The measure owes its place on the 2019 ballot to a successful citizens’ petition that was launched over the summer after Telluride Town Council declined to put a similar question on last year’s ballot.
Ahead of the Telluride Association of Realtors’ Candidates and Issues Forum on Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Rebekah Hall, the arguments for and against Ballot Issue 300 were aired Tuesday evening on KOTO’s Off The Record news program.
With just under two weeks left until Election Day, Ballot Issue 300 seems to be drawing both praise and criticism.
Pepper Raper, who launched the citizens’ petition with Elena Levin and Hayley Nenadal, said the measure is primarily about increasing funding to create more affordable housing.
“Really, in order for us to build affordable housing, the town needs funds,” Raper said. “The goal with this tax is to have a reliable revenue stream for the affordable housing budget. There has been talk of P3s, public-private partnerships, and P4s, public-private-nonprofit partnerships, but at the end of the day, you still need money.”
Raper, a seven-year local who lives and works in Telluride, said that while supporters of the measure were not trying to force owners into the long-term rental market, they were motivated by a sharp increase in STRs in recent years. She noted that according to an April town council memorandum, in 2010 the Town of Telluride issued 382 short-term rental business licenses. In 2018, that number was 643.
“A lot of the units in Telluride over the last six to eight years have moved from the long-term market to the short-term market,” she said. “When I first moved to town, in 2012, there were about 10 units in Telluride on Airbnb. If you go on Airbnb now, there are hundreds. ... We’re not trying to push homeowners into long-terming, although I think that would be a beneficial side effect of this tax, we’re trying to address the problem directly, because it seems like the lack of long-term rentals on the open market is the number one issue forcing people out of town.”
Raper said that Ballot Issue 300 was also partly inspired by the 5 percent STR tax implemented in 2017 by the Town of Crested Butte.
“They passed it at 5 percent, but we thought that was a little too much for our community,” Raper explained. “We imposed ours at 2.5 because we felt that was a reasonable number. It is $2.50 for every $100. … For a $500-a-night rental, that’s $12.50 and I really don’t think that is going to keep people from booking in Telluride. Telluride is such a unique destination that you can’t do the activities we have here anywhere else. Yes, you can ski at many other destinations, but nowhere else has Telluride Blues & Brews, nowhere else has Horror Fest. People come here for very specific experiences that they can’t get in other places and I do not think that a 2.5-percent tax will prevent them from coming.”
Raper rejected arguments that a tax on STRs will damage the local economy.
“The housing crisis is causing massive disruption to our economy,” she pointed out, citing a recent survey by local nonprofit the Trust for Community Housing. “For example, 17 percent of area employees here left jobs specifically due to housing. In Telluride, the average cost to replace an employee is $5,200, so in one year that cost local businesses $4.33 million. It’s preventing businesses from growing — 30 percent of businesses said that they couldn’t grow because of a lack of employees. And 48 percent of employers had an employee leave due to housing. That’s not boosting our economy.”
Lee Zeller said, like other opponents of Ballot Issue 300, she fully supports the creation of more affordable housing. She argued, however, that she opposes the measure because of concerns that it is unfair and, if implemented, will not be as effective as other options. With other locals, Zeller founded an issue group, the Pro Workforce Housing Through Fair Funding Committee, to advocate against the ballot issue and in favor of alternatives to the proposed measure.
“I believe that being fair is better than being hasty,” Zeller said. “Being more inclusive is always better than being narrowly selective. This initiative is not collaborative. It is only with the participation of all who will benefit from workforce housing that we will succeed.”
The owner of Accommodations in Telluride, Zeller commented that she has lived in the area for more than 40 years — “Moved here Dec. 7, 1978, for four months and never left.” — and has raised two Telluride High School graduates.
She explained that she feels that the solutions to creating more affordable housing need to be more comprehensive than what the ballot issue proposes.
“This 2.5 percent STR tax is not the answer, not even a small part of the answer,” Zeller said. “We can do better.”
She added, “Funding is necessary, and we do have funding. Last year, voters passed a mill levy increase and a bond issue, both paid for by property taxpayers, and there is an existing .5 percent sales tax, approved by voters in 1995, that is collected on all sales. But we need more than just funding. To tackle this issue will take many creative solutions, such as government/private developer initiations, land acquisitions and regional solutions with all parties at the table, San Miguel County, and the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village.”
Zeller argued that concerns about a dearth of workers living within town limits were not justified, pointing to current Telluride Housing Authority figures showing that there are 144 owner-occupied units of affordable housing, plus the 26 new units at Silver Jack and Longwill, as well as 232 rental units and 32 rental rooms.
“Many are saying that Telluride needs a diverse population by having more employees live within the Town of Telluride limits, and that the only way to get that is to tax short-term rentals,” she said. “This information is not correct. To date there are 434 employee housing units. A conservative multiple of two per unit would mean that currently there are 868 housing-qualified employees within town limits. With that conservative estimate of 868, and the latest population numbers from 2017 of Telluride at 2,426, approximately 37.7 percent of the total population are already living in workforce housing … 37.7 percent!”
Zeller also addressed recent criticism on social media that the Pro Workforce Housing Through Fair Funding Committee had been established by a Denver lobbying firm, saying, “The committee (with way too long of a name) was my brainchild. The Denver lawyers merely guided me through the process and filed the paperwork. Anyone who knows me knows this, I loathe filling out forms. We are a group of locals who utilized the services of a Colorado law firm to ensure that we were properly formed and in full legal compliance. It was created to help ensure that voters are informed.”
