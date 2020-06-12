Many outdoor enthusiasts are familiar with the outdoor stewardship concept of “Leave No Trace,” a useful set of guidelines for minimizing human impact when enjoying the great outdoors. Seeking to protect the natural world from unnecessary human impact, the seven Leave No Trace (LNT) principles remind outdoor recreationalists to “plan ahead and prepare, travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts, respect wildlife, and to be considerate of others,” according to the LNT Center for Outdoor Ethics.
“LNT principles are especially important for day hikers on local trails,” said Mason Osgood of Sheep Mountain Alliance. “Preparation and leaving what you find are the most important principles to keep in mind. High altitude, sun exposure, and longer hike times should always be expected when recreating in Telluride.”
Sufficient preparation for an outdoor excursion — whether a weeklong backpacking trip or a simple two-hour hike in the mountains — is key for both safety and environmental concerns. Knowing the route, assessing your group’s fitness and outdoor skill levels, and bringing proper gear such as a rain jacket, sufficient water and food, and proper footwear not only increase enjoyment of the outdoor experience but can prevent dangerous situations and potential damage to the land.
When it comes to leaving what you find, LNT ethics suggest taking only photos and memories, and leaving everything else in order to “allow others a sense of discovery by leaving rocks, plants, archaeological artifacts and other objects of interest as you find them.” Picking flowers and pocketing pretty rocks may seem harmless, but in high-use areas can result in major impact. Carving initials on trees or removing cultural artifacts is particularly harmful and in some cases, illegal.
Another aspect of “leaving what you find” entails sticking to established trails — leaving them as you find them — and refraining from cutting switchbacks, even if a shortcut is already visible. Cutting switchbacks and creating side trails leads to erosion, which can result in the need for costly restoration work.
“As difficult as it is for all of us, staying on established trails is most important in the Telluride area,” Osgood explained. “We are fortunate to have a great system of singletrack trails and being mindful of what's outside of that trail is very important. Delicate alpine ecology, budding flowers, and the threat of widening the trail are all issues when stepping off of established trails. Buying a map from a local gear shop, or checking Telluride Mountain Club's online map are great resources for everyone.”
One exception to the “leave what you find” rule can be made when it comes to garbage. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some trail-goers may be wary of picking up trash left by strangers.
“Typically I'm down to pick up someone’s dog poop bag or trash, but a lot of people won’t want to do that this summer,” said Heidi Lauterbach, executive director of the Telluride Mountain Club. “They don’t know where it's been or who’s coughed on it. In light of everything, it’s almost more important to pack out what you pack in and be really cognizant of where your granola bar wrapper ends up, or not leaving your plastic water bottle on the trail,” she said, suggesting that those who want to help by picking up trash on trails consider bringing a glove and a bag with which to do so.
With Telluride and surrounding areas already experiencing a season of drought conditions, abiding by the LNT guidelines regarding campfires is of utmost importance this summer. Checking for any fire restrictions or bans in the planned camping destination is critical to avoid both the risk of starting a wildfire and fines for failing to abide by fire bans.
“Though we've had significant rain and even snow in the past few weeks, it is important to note that southwestern Colorado is experiencing a very dry spring season,” Osgood said. “Fire danger increases significantly when there are strong winds. Check your local land agencies’ websites for current fire restrictions, and be prepared with water and a shovel to extinguish any campfires. Campfires should remain in established fire rings, and be extinguished before all parties leave the campsite.”
In short, for lovers of the great outdoors, “know before you go” when it comes to following the best practices for leaving no trace.
“Know where you’re going before you leave the house,” Lauterbach emphasized, “and have a plan and a back-up plan. Be cognizant of wildlife — remember that birds and bears love to eat trash.”
