Ask a mentor what’s most surprising about mentoring and invariably it’s this: Adults walk into mentoring thinking that they will be the ones giving — of their time, their wisdom, their resources — only to find that mentoring is as much about receiving.
Said Hilary Taylor, a One to One Mentoring board member and mentor, “I say this all the time, but I have gotten so much more from mentoring than I ever thought possible. My mentee gives me as much inspiration as I give her.”
Marisa Marshalka couldn’t agree more.
Two months into her new role as a case manager at One to One Mentoring, Marshalka echoed Taylor, saying, “There’s definitely a mutuality to these relationships.”
The two-way street of mentoring is just one of a number of discoveries Marshalka said she has made in her new gig, which follows several years working in community building, health equity and advocacy.
After moving to the area in 2017, Marshalka initially served as an AmeriCorps VISTA in the areas of community and economic development. She then worked in public health as a health equity coordinator for Tri-County Health Network and later as a health coverage guide enrolling families into marketplace insurance plans, Medicaid and SNAP.
A former volunteer with the San Miguel Resource Center, Marshalka also received an accreditation from the U.S. Department of Justice to offer immigration legal services and has been involved with local advocacy group Collaborative Action for Immigrants since its inception.
The upshot?
Marshalka has established long-term, in-depth relationships with many local families and because of her proficiency in Spanish — Marshalka is bilingual — many are members of the local Latinx community.
They are relationships, she said, that have allowed her to hit the ground running at One to One, where she works primarily with the nonprofit’s Spanish-speaking client families.
“I’ve known a lot of these families for years,” Marshalka said. “My role is about developing relationships so that people know I am here and that I am available and accessible.”
Marshalka pointed to a recent instance where she met a One to One Mentoring parent at the school while interpreting for Winter PE registrations. This face-to-face interaction led to further collaboration around accessing healthcare services and filing paperwork.
Marshalka noted that for mentees and their families having a case manager to handle these sorts of things frees up the mentee and mentor so that they “can just have fun together.”
“There are things that come up in life — things that can be detrimental or stressful — that we at One to One can help with,” she explained. “In this way, the match can just spend time together. Their time can be about their relationship and them appreciating one and other and getting to know each other.”
And as much as One to One Mentoring case managers help mentees and their families, they also help mentors with training and other resources.
Which brings us to more revelations.
“It’s funny,” Marshalka said. “The people who seem to express their concerns about not being good enough as a mentor, they are often the ones who are the best. They care so much. They are offering themselves and then worrying about whether they measure up. We can usually reassure them if they are grappling with a challenging aspect of mentoring.”
She continued, “One other thing that has surprised me is that my past work was emergent, crisis-type problem solving. The mentorship work is more long term. It’s a gear change that has me thinking about these long-term mentoring relationships and how they can be so impactful in a young person’s life. There are important things here like dependability and trust and confidence that are nurtured little by little over the long haul.”
Marshalka paused for a moment and then shared a final discovery.
“I get to do in-school check-ins with our mentees where I ask how they are doing with their mentor and with every one of these conversations I have just been blown away by these kids and their ability to be vulnerable, their direct communication and how capable they are,” she said. “It’s been amazing to get this sense of how deep their relationships are with their mentors and their expressions of gratitude for their mentor.”
She paused again and mentioned her colleague, Program Manager Adrienne Christy, “Adrienne often says ‘You need a mentor. I need a mentor. Everyone needs a mentor.’
“And I think that’s a beautiful way to look at life.”
En español:
Pregúntele a un mentor qué es lo más sorprendente de la tutoría e invariablemente es esto: los adultos entran en la tutoría pensando que serán ellos quienes darán, de su tiempo, su sabiduría, sus recursos, solo para descubrir que la tutoría se trata tanto de recibir.
Dijo Hilary Taylor, miembro de la junta y mentora de One to One Mentoring: “Digo esto todo el tiempo, pero he obtenido mucho más de la tutoría de lo que jamás creí posible. Mi aprendiz me da tanta inspiración como yo le doy a ella”.
Marisa Marshalka no podría estar más de acuerdo.
Dos meses después de su nuevo rol como administradora de casos en One to One Mentoring, Marshalka se hizo eco de Taylor y dijo: "Definitivamente hay una reciprocidad en estas relaciones".
La calle de doble sentido de la tutoría es solo uno de una serie de descubrimientos que Marshalka dijo que ha hecho en su nuevo trabajo, que sigue a varios años trabajando en la construcción comunitaria, la equidad en la salud y la defensa.
Después de mudarse al área en 2017, Marshalka se desempeñó inicialmente como miembro de AmeriCorps VISTA en las áreas de desarrollo comunitario y económico. Luego trabajó en salud pública como coordinadora de equidad en salud para Tri-County Health Network y luego como guía de cobertura de salud que inscribía a las familias en los planes de seguro del mercado, Medicaid y SNAP.
Marshalka, ex voluntaria del San Miguel Resource Center, también recibió una acreditación del Departamento de Justicia de los EE. UU. para ofrecer servicios legales de inmigración y ha estado involucrada con el grupo de defensa local Collaborative Action for Immigrants desde su creación.
¿El resultado?
Marshalka ha establecido relaciones profundas a largo plazo con muchas familias locales y, debido a su abilidad del español (Marshalka es bilingüe) muchos son miembros de la comunidad latinx local.
Son relaciones, dijo, que le han permitido comenzar a trabajar en One to One, donde trabaja principalmente con las familias de clientes de habla hispana de la organización sin fines de lucro.
“Conozco a muchas de estas familias desde hace años”, dijo Marshalka. “Mi función consiste en desarrollar relaciones para que las personas sepan que estoy aquí y que estoy disponible y accesible”.
Marshalka señaló un caso reciente en el que conoció a un padre de tutoría uno a uno en la escuela mientras interpretaba para las inscripciones de educación física de invierno. Esta interacción cara a cara condujo a una mayor colaboración en torno al acceso a los servicios de atención médica y la presentación de documentos.
Marshalka señaló que para los aprendices y sus familias, tener un administrador de casos para manejar este tipo de cosas libera al aprendiz y al mentor para que "simplemente puedan divertirse juntos".
“Hay cosas que surgen en la vida, cosas que pueden ser perjudiciales o estresantes, con las que podemos ayudar en One to One”, explicó. “De esta manera, el partido puede simplemente pasar tiempo juntos. Su tiempo puede ser sobre su relación y apreciarse mutuamente y conocerse”.
Y así como los administradores de casos de One to One Mentoring ayudan a los aprendices y sus familias, también ayudan a los mentores con capacitación y otros recursos.
Lo que nos lleva a más revelaciones.
“Es gracioso”, dijo Marshalka. “Las personas que parecen expresar su preocupación por no ser lo suficientemente buenos como mentores, a menudo son los mejores. Les importa mucho. Se ofrecen a sí mismos y luego se preocupan de si están a la altura. Por lo general, podemos tranquilizarlos si están lidiando con un aspecto desafiante de la tutoría”.
Continuó: “Otra cosa que me ha sorprendido es que mi trabajo anterior era la resolución de problemas emergentes de tipo crisis. El trabajo de tutoría es más a largo plazo. Es un cambio de marcha que me hace pensar en estas relaciones de tutoría a largo plazo y cómo pueden tener tanto impacto en la vida de una persona joven. Hay cosas importantes aquí como la confiabilidad y la confianza que se nutren poco a poco a largo plazo”.
Marshalka hizo una pausa por un momento y luego compartió un descubrimiento final.
“Tengo la oportunidad de hacer controles en la escuela con nuestros aprendices donde les pregunto cómo les está yendo con su mentor y con cada una de estas conversaciones me he quedado impresionada con estos niños y su capacidad de ser vulnerable, su comunicación directa. y cuán capaces son”, dijo. “Ha sido increíble tener esta idea de cuán profundas son sus relaciones con sus mentores y sus expresiones de gratitud por su mentor”.
Volvió a hacer una pausa y mencionó a su colega, la directora de programas Adrienne Christy: “Adrienne a menudo dice: 'Necesitas un mentor'. Necesito un mentor. Todo el mundo necesita un mentor.
“Y creo que esa es una manera hermosa de ver la vida”.
