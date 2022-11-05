OCT. 20
Seller: Dennis and Donna Basler
Buyer: WTMW LLC
Property: 240 Mahoney Drive No. 3, Telluride
Price: $3.1 million
OCT. 24
Seller: Momas Investments LLC
Buyer: Sowden Trust
Property: 800 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $6.683 million
Seller: William Eckert
Buyer: Mike Lundgren and Laura Welch
Property: 90 Lake Fork Junction Road, Ophir
Price: $1.05 million
Seller: Tau Ceti Capital LTD
Buyer: Blackstock Properties LTD
Property: 121 San Joaquin Road No. 6, Mountain Village
Price: $4.995 million
Seller: Peaks Nest Inc
Buyer: Sally Herr
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 523, Mountain Village
Price: $869,000
OCT. 26
Seller: Robert Melzer
Buyer: MFB Placerville LLC
Property: 300 Front Street, Placerville
Price: $300,000
OCT. 31
Seller: Pine Trust
Buyer: Lindsey and Stephen Edison
Property: 830 Saddle Horn Lane, Telluride
Price: $2.6 million
NOV. 1
Seller: Firth Holdings LLC
Buyer: John Romanow
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 205 Building 4, Mountain Village
Price: $1.239 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.