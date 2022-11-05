OCT. 20

Seller: Dennis and Donna Basler        

Buyer: WTMW LLC

Property: 240 Mahoney Drive No. 3, Telluride

Price: $3.1 million

OCT. 24

Seller: Momas Investments LLC

Buyer: Sowden Trust

Property: 800 East Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $6.683 million

Seller: William Eckert    

Buyer: Mike Lundgren and Laura Welch

Property: 90 Lake Fork Junction Road, Ophir

Price: $1.05 million

Seller: Tau Ceti Capital LTD

Buyer: Blackstock Properties LTD

Property: 121 San Joaquin Road No. 6, Mountain Village

Price: $4.995 million

Seller: Peaks Nest Inc      

Buyer: Sally Herr

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 523, Mountain Village

Price: $869,000

OCT. 26

Seller: Robert Melzer

Buyer: MFB Placerville LLC

Property: 300 Front Street, Placerville

Price: $300,000

OCT. 31

Seller: Pine Trust

Buyer: Lindsey and Stephen Edison

Property: 830 Saddle Horn Lane, Telluride

Price: $2.6 million

NOV. 1

Seller: Firth Holdings LLC    

Buyer: John Romanow

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 205 Building 4, Mountain Village

Price: $1.239 million