An unforeseen byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the labor shortage across mountain towns. While employers prepare for the upcoming winter season, hiring could become a concern. That’s why the Colorado Rural Workforce Consortium, Boulder Workforce Center, Jefferson County/Tri-CO Workforce Center and Colorado Association of Ski Towns have teamed up to host a Virtual Mountain Town Winter Job Fair Thursday from 2-6 p.m.
The schedule includes a Workforce Center Resource Booth providing support with resumes, interviews and registration to connectingcolorado.com, the state’s largest jobs database form 2-5 p.m. From 2-3 p.m. is veterans-only early access, while 3-6 p.m. is open to all job seekers.
All attendees are encouraged to upload their resumes to Connecting Colorado when creating their profiles, according to a state Department of Labor and Employment news release. Resumes must be uploaded in PDF format to the event. For those who want to include the virtual job fair as a work search activity, they must be registered in Connecting Colorado.
“We now have over 100 employers across the state’s mountain towns participating, including at least 10 looking to fill multiple positions in the San Miguel and Ouray counties area,” said John Haga of the Montrose Workforce Center. “The event is free to job seekers and employers, the platform is simple and convenient to use. It enables job seekers to chat and have one-on-one video interviews with employers and submit resumes through the event. It can be accessed from a computer, tablet or smartphone. Again, resumes must be in a PDF, and local workforce centers can assist with converting documents if needed.”
Organizers hope the fair helps those seeking employment connect with employers who are hiring. Mountain town employers in tourism-related industries will also benefit from participating, as they’ll be able to connect directly with the skilled talent they need to grow. A training session for employers to learn best practices for using the Premier Virtual platform was held Tuesday. Employers can still register at app.premiervirtual.com
Employers from each major ski community will be represented offering a variety of full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, according to the release.
Questions can be sent to nwco.businessservices@state.co.us.
READ TELLURIDE!
The Wilkinson Public Library will be hosting an Early Literacy Fair Sunday from 2-5 p.m. in the Program Room. The event is organized Wilkinson Public Library Youth Services.
“This is a bilingual family event which we hope the community will come to,” said Jeannie Stewart, the library’s youth program specialist.
At 2 p.m., the Latin Grammy awarding-winning duo 123 Andrés, which is duo Andrés and Christina, will perform.
“Their catchy songs and lively concerts get the whole family dancing and learning, in Spanish and English,” according to the duo’s website.
Before the pandemic, 123 Andrés played everywhere from Lollapalooza in Chicago and the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. to International Book Festival in Ciudad de Panamá and Auditorio Old Mutual in Bogotá, Colombia.
Even since the pandemic started, the duo has transitioned their engaging live shows to virtual events and has gone on to perform at the Lincoln Center, Portland Book Festival and Wiggle Out Loud Festival. Billboard has called 123 Andrés “a rockstar for little language learners.”
For more information about the event and 123 Andrés, visit wilkinsonpubliclibrary.com and 123andres.com, respectively.
¡Lea Telluride!: Un evento familiar para celebrar la lectura y la alfabetización, Con dúo musical 123 Andrés. Concierto con 123 Andrés, 2 p.m. Juegos de alfabetización, pinta caritas, bocadillos y diversion, 3-5 p.m.
