Local governments building and funding affordable housing is nothing new. For years such projects and initiatives have helped locals make a home and living in the San Juan Mountains. But officials know the past year-plus of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for affordable housing across San Miguel County due to several factors, including a hot real estate market and rising rent prices.
During Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Telluride, officials started with updates on their respective affordable housing efforts.
Each entity — Telluride, Mountain Village and San Miguel County — has made creating more affordable housing opportunities a top priority during the pandemic, and there are several projects in the pipeline that will only add to the countywide inventory.
The Town of Telluride recently approved the conceptual Southwest Area Plan, which outlines plans for hundreds of more affordable housing units, town manager Ross Herzog explained.
“(The town) has the ability of potentially having up to 450 to 600 units in town additionally,” he said.
One current project underway is Sunnyside, which is a partnership with the county to build 30 rental units in an area along the Spur, according to town program director Lance McDonald.
The design process regarding the Voodoo Lounge site across from the post office is set to start next week, he added, which could include between 25 and 35 housing units.
“We hope to be in the ground on that project at the end of the winter or early spring,” McDonald said, adding, “We are starting the design process next week on the Virginia Placer Phase 2A, which is a smaller project near public works that will be designed for on-call workers and recruitment purposes for town staff.”
The town may partner with entities such as the Telluride Fire Protection District on the Virginia Placer project in an effort to provide housing to local first responders, he added.
Partnerships with other local organizations are being considered as well.
“Nothing’s really come to fruition, but there are discussions going on with other local organizations such as the housing trust, and we look forward to seeing if those types of projects can come forward as well,” McDonald said. “ … (The planning and zoning commission) is also undertaking recommendations to town council with respect to creating more affordable housing opportunities within the existing fabric of town. I think that council will be considering some of those recommendations in approximately one month.”
County manager Mike Bordogna echoed McDonald’s sentiments about Sunnyside and explained the county has also partnered with the Telluride Foundation in providing land near Norwood’s Lone Cone Library for the construction of 22 deed-restricted homes.
“That sketch plan has been submitted to the Town of Norwood and will be heard by their planning commission on Monday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m., and then by Norwood town council Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. There is a Zoom option for both of those,” he said. “Beyond that, we are also very open to public-private partnerships and or partnerships with our town partners. It’s no secret that the county doesn’t have a lot in the finances side or the development arena at this point, but we do have some land and we do have an interest. We hear, like all of you do, the extreme pressures that our business community and everybody else is having on attracting or retaining employees and wanting to make sure that those employees are able to live closer to where they work.”
During today’s (Wednesday’s) Board of County Commissioners meeting, Bordogna will lead a discussion about a potential ballot measure for funding deed-restricted housing at 2:30 p.m. The full agenda and meeting information can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
“I’m going to present the Board of Commissioners with a few different options for potential ballot questions,” he said Monday. “It’s not a foregone conclusion that we will move forward with a ballot question, but we know long term we’re going to need to reallocate funding from where we currently do within our budget, or find a new funding mechanism if we’re going to take a more serious approach to the funding of affordable housing.”
The county and Telluride also plan to move forward with their plans to continue working together with the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) after Mountain Village decided not to renew its intergovernmental agreement with the organization in May.
“We’re very optimistic about moving forward in a partnership with the Town of Telluride and continuing the regional housing authority in a similar scope to what they have been doing,” Bordogna said.
When asked by Telluride Council member Tom Watkinson why Mountain Village decided to leave SMRHA to form its own housing authority, town manager Kim Montgomery explained officials decided to focus internally on expanding and creating new housing options and initiatives. She also announced that John Miller, a town planner for the past three years, was recently named the community housing programs director.
“We are in the process of adopting a number of incentive programs from providing equity support, waiving development fees. We’re also embarking on a community housing mitigation methodology. We have some zoning incentives. Finally, we’re closing in on a refinance on VCA (Village Court Apartments),” she said. “As part of that, we are looking at a construction loan component, which could potentially allow us to develop the 42 additional units on that property.”
Miller talked about the recently created Your Equity Support Deed Restricted Program, which offers qualifying property owners up to $200,000 in exchange for placing a deed restriction on the property. The payment would be for a portion of a property's value —15 to 20 percent of the appraised value of the property up to $200,000. Businesses are also welcomed to apply, he added.
In response to a question from Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young, Miller explained no deed restrictions have been granted yet, but the town has been receiving applications.
He also added that the town is considering “two or three” public-private partnerships for deed-restricted housing, but the details are still being finalized before they could be shared with the public.
“We’re hoping to potentially be able to break ground on some of these in the next few years, which would help with the stuff going on in Telluride and the county. It’s all about the synergy of everybody working together and getting the most units that we can,” he said.
Telluride Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown shared that the Colorado Association of Ski Towns is meeting in Telluride later this month and will host a discussion on affordable housing efforts Aug. 26.
“We all share things all the time, but every once in a while something sneaks through. This is an opportunity to hear what everybody else is doing,” he said.
