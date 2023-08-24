Three seats on local school board open for election

The Telluride R-1 School District (TSD) Board of Education (BOE) provides citizens with local control over the public schools in their community. In conjunction with district administration, the BOE sets policy and educational goals for the schools and serves as a link between the community and the schools. Board directors also serve on various state, regional and local committees during the school year.
Three BOE director positions will be voted on in the Nov. 7 election.
Current TSD BOE President Cheryl Miller, who’s served as a BOE director on and off since 2010 helping to hire the past three superintendents, has thrown her hat in the ring to run for re-election. If elected, she says this will be her final term.
TSD BOE Director Ryan Robinson, who was unanimously appointed by the board to fill a vacated seat, will also run as an incumbent.
“I’ve learned a lot from the other board directors,” he said. “They all care a lot about the outcomes for Telluride kids, take a very collaborative approach, keep discussions at the policy level rather than micromanaging the team, and look for data to support analytical-based decision making.”
Dylan Brooks is term limited as he finishes his sixth and final year as a BOE director having served as treasurer for the past four years.
“Dylan has been a stalwart on finances. School finance is a complicated issue, and he’s worked hard and asked questions to make it more understandable,” Miller said. “He’s also built a strong relationship with the teachers and the union.”
Each of the three BOE seats up for election carries a four-year term. Nomination petitions are available from the TSD office, require 25 signatures, and are due by noon on Thursday, Aug. 31. To qualify to run, candidates must be a registered elector of the TSD for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election.
Officers will be voted on during a special meeting in December after the winners of the election are sworn in.
TSD Superintendent John Pandolfo says it’s important for board directors to understand their role as a liaison between the school district and the greater community and to fulfill the roles and responsibilities of a BOE.
“To be an effective board director, you must also remember that you’ve been elected to make the best decisions for all of your constituents,” added board director Jill O’Dell, whose term expires in 2025. “This position is not about you as an individual, your children, or your feelings about the TSD.”
Working with the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB), the BOE is wrapping up an overhaul of the district policy manual where directors reviewed and reduced the number of policies from over 500 to less than 200 vital policies appropriate for a smaller district.
“CASB consultants helped us to understand the difference between policy governance – giving direction to the superintendent on how to make decisions and implement programs – and direct governance where the board is more involved in day-to-day decisions,” Miller said. “Once we understood that policy governance gave us appropriate oversight with correct processes, we started the arduous task of going through the manual section by section working with CASB to assess if a certain policy was outdated, unnecessary or redundant.”
Moving forward, Pandolfo is focused on achieving end goals including maintaining quality academics while addressing individual student needs, aligning curriculum, recruiting and retaining staff, delivering tiered supports and continuing a robust Dual Immersion program.
“I think one of the most important issues the BOE has continued to keep in focus, despite all that schools contend with these days, is teacher pay,” said current BOE Director Stephanie Hatcher whose term also ends in 2025. “Our educators are the heart of schools.”
At the next regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5:15 p.m., the BOE will decide whether to ask voters to fund a $31.8 million bond proposal to add housing units for teachers and staff and to fund infrastructure and historical preservation upgrades, energy efficiency improvements and science lab upgrades.
“Without employee housing, I don’t know that we’d be able to hire any new staff who don’t already have a foothold in our community,” Pandolfo said. “New schools for a district our size cost upwards of $100 million. We’re trying to avoid that kind of cost to our community by taking good care of the facilities we have.”
In addition to the BOE election and the potential bond proposal on this November’s ballot, voters will also decide whether TSD should annex Rico students into the district. Having hosted recent informational meetings in Telluride and Dove Creek, the Kids of Rico Planning Committee is hosting a meeting on its final realignment plan in Rico on Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Enterprise Bar & Grill from 5-6 p.m.
As of press time, five potential candidates have pulled petitions for the November BOE election. People interested in running for this November’s BOE election should contact Kim Spaulding at 970-369-1214 or via email at kspaulding@telluride.k12.co.us with questions and to schedule a time to pick up a packet.
