The Telluride Arts Small Grants program application process has begun. The numerous grants offered by the nonprofit offer funding to support individual artists working in the visual, media, performing and literary arts, and is meant to serve as a long-term investment to develop the expertise of local artists. Artist projects may include (but are not limited to) the development, creation, completion or presentation of new work along with professional development such as conferences, workshops, residencies and classes.
Each year Telluride Arts sees the quality and quantity of proposals increase, a testament to the strong creativity that thrives in Telluride’s box canyon.
“In recent years, we’ve had as many as 50 proposals,” said Programs Director Austin Halpern. “We have $10,000 to award annually and usually end up with between five and 10 grant recipients, with each artist project eligible for up to $2,000.”
Halpern said there’s a wide range of artistic mediums represented in applications as well as recipients.
“Just this past year, we awarded a literary project, a music project, a visual art project, and an artist studio build,” he said. “The variety of artistic endeavors within the small grants program continues to surprise and inspire me. I also think it's really cool that these grants can help launch a project for young and developing artists just as much as they can impact the success and creativity of professional, established artists.”
In terms of qualities that set a successful application apart, Halpern points to “artistic excellence, thoughtful ways to share a project with the Telluride community, effective use of funds and evidence of need, and the professional quality of the proposal.”
Since its inception in 1999, the program has supported over 300 artists to deepen their skills and share their work through funding supported by the Town of Telluride. Artists are required to share work with the Telluride community through a performance, publication, exhibit, screening, or a written or photo documentation of the project, in print or online. Telluride Arts will provide additional support through its spaces, marketing, and coordination, as possible.
In addition to Small Grants, Telluride Arts also awards Amplify grants, Flash grants, and Art + Architecture grants. New this year are Augment grants, earmarked for local musicians for up to $2,000 each. This program helps fund an array of potential projects, from a new album or music video to attending a music camp to help develop skills. The only caveat is that the funds and the project they support must come back to benefit the Telluride community in some way.
Local musician Alex Paul initially identified a need in the Telluride community for greater musician support and launched Augment in 2020. Musician and Telluride Music Company co-owner Tom Nading and local music enthusiast Don Berman soon joined Paul to form Augment’s governing board. The new nonprofit has since awarded financial grants to musicians — for studio time, marketing, videos — and has created live music opportunities including constructing and managing the Main Street music stage during the pandemic and more recently, facilitating the music booth at this summer's weekly Telluride Farmers Market. Augment can also help facilitate house concerts, having already provided paid gigs for over 20 musicians.
“Music is a vital part of the culture and personality of Telluride — through festivals, concerts, clubs and KOTO — and we're trying to help keep the local scene alive,” explained Berman. “Our partnership with Telluride Arts has been terrific and we work very closely with Kate (Jones, executive director), Austin and the team. As a new nonprofit, it has really helped to take advantage of the Telluride Arts umbrella program and leverage their administrative, marketing and fundraising expertise.”
“The more available artist funding the merrier,” added Halpern “Putting music grants into another bucket also creates more opportunities for visual, literary, and other performing artists.”
A peer panel of artists and arts professionals who represent multiple creative disciplines review each small grants application, gather to evaluate the proposals and then carefully award funding meaningful to an artist’s personal advancement.
“We try to have five new people on the peer panel every year. Artists or arts professionals are preferred, but all art enthusiasts are encouraged to reach out,” said Halpern. “We try to represent as many artistic mediums as possible on the committee each year. Being a part of the committee means committing a couple of hours to reading applications in December or early January and then being part of a half-day review session with the whole committee at an agreed-upon date in January.”
People interested in being a part of the Small Grants Committee are encouraged to contact Halpern at austin@telluridearts.org. Small grants applications must be received by midnight on Friday, Dec. 16. Applications will be reviewed in January and funded as soon as Feb. 1, 2023. To apply, go to telluridearts.org/small-grants. For more information, email info@telluridearts.org or call 970-728-3930.
