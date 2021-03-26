MARCH 16
Seller: Jason and Shay Rathbun
Buyer: Michael and Jennifer McGill
Property: 300 Elk Park Road, Telluride
Price: $2.2 million
Seller: Mariellen Boomsma
Buyer: 121 Lodges LLC
Property: 121 Lodges Lane No. 16, Mountain Village
Price: $2.825 million
Seller: Nancy Frank
Buyer: Christopher and Wendy Blau
Property: 162 Park Lane, Telluride
Price: $1.9 million
Seller: Richard Groman
Buyer: Gregory Keshishian and Sharon Gaisford
Property: Cristina’s Way (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.025 million
MARCH 17
Seller: Lichliter Family Trust
Buyer: Ryan and Elsa Boccuzzi
Property: Kestrel Drive (vacant), Placerville
Price: $340,000
MARCH 18
Seller: Arthur Frigo
Buyer: Rafael and Carmen Lamuno
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 401-10, Mountain Village
Price: $85,000
Seller: ALA LLC and ALB LLC
Buyer: Path Light LLC
Property: Preserve Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $960,000
MARCH 19
Seller: Dewitt and Allison Hicks
Buyer: Lance and Julie Markowitz
Property: Lot AR20 Singletree Way, Mountain Village
Price: $805,000
Seller: Nakata Oursler Trust
Buyer: Craig Jackson
Property: 110 South Pine Street No. 2A, Telluride
Price: $1.425 million
Seller: Stephanie Fanos
Buyer: Jay and Kerri Gerrie
Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $375,000
Seller: Sargeant Living Trust
Buyer: Christopher and Mary Haver
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 404-6, Mountain Village
Price: $57,000
Seller: Aten Living Trust
Buyer: Christopher and Mary Haver
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 207-9, Mountain Village
Price: $57,000
Seller: Vandemeer LP
Buyer: Cameron Salehi Trust
Property: Mountain Village Boulevard (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $965,000
Seller: Clifford Pastor
Buyer: Eitan and Kylie Lewin-Arundale
Property: 807 Harcourt Trail, Placerville
Price: $480,000
Seller: Thomas and Anne Singley
Buyer: Baker Family Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 511-16, Mountain Village
Price: $43,000
Seller: Dog Star Trust
Buyer: Andrea Vicars and Jill Dozier
Property: 129 W. San Juan Ave. Unit R7, Telluride
Price: $925,000
MARCH 22
Seller: William and Lori Thompson
Buyer: Jay Raval and Marian Ravel-Rollins
Property: 350 South Mahoney Drive No. 2, Telluride
Price: $1 million
MARCH 23
Seller: Telluride Adventure Properties LLC
Buyer: Samuel and Katherine Owen
Property: 622 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 411, Mountain Village
Price: $1.135 million
Seller: Cowatcha LLC
Buyer: Josh and Mary Jane Wolke
Property: Sunset Circle (vacant), Telluride
Price: $349,000
Seller: Joy Ramaekers Colorado Properties LLC
Buyer: 114 Autumn Ln LLC
Property: 114 Autumn Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $6.5 million
MARCH 24
Seller: Mario Petillo and Tina Anderson
Buyer: Henry and Peyton Lester
Property: 967 County Road 43Z N, Norwood
Price: $535,000
Seller: Michelle Caporicci
Buyer: Living the Dream Telluride LLC
Property: 333 Adams Ranch Road No. 301, Mountain Village
Price: $955,000
Seller: Drake Siblings Family Partnership
Buyer: TSG Ski & Golf LLC
Property: Prospect Creek Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $535,000
Seller: Jesse Young
Buyer: Sajun and Paula Folsom
Property: 503 Young Way, Norwood
Price: $295,000
Seller: Michael Blevins Trust
Buyer: Coonskin Ridge Cabin Lot LLC
Property: La Sal Lane Unit 25 (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $600,000
Seller: Retreat at Mountain Village III LLC
Buyer: Bontke Family Trust
Property: Country Club Drive (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $750,000
MARCH 25
Seller: Peter Pitts
Buyer: Sunshine Mesa Land & Cattle Co LLC
Property: 1324 Morningstar Lane and vacant land, Telluride
Price: $3.6 million
Seller: Elise Boeh
Buyer: Mark Moffatt and Katharine Hall
Property: 765 W. Highway 145 Unit E1, Telluride
Price: $665,000
