Early on the morning of May 27, local barista Hailey Arnold woke up to get ready to head to an early shift at the Coffee Cowboy. Though she’d returned home late in the evening the previous night and was confident that her brand-new mountain bike would still be locked in its rack on the back of her truck, she peered out the window just to make sure it was there. It wasn’t.
“I was so bummed,” said Arnold, who’d only ridden her new bike twice at that point. “At first I was like, ‘Wait, did I bring it in in my delirium? Did I do something weird with it?’ And then I realized, no, it was fully stolen.”
In the last week of May, there were three reported thefts of bicycles in Telluride, according to Telluride Marshal’s Department records. Authorities said that in all three cases the locks were cut.
“Other than the thefts occurring within a week timeframe, and having the same modus operandi — the locks being cut — we don’t have any indication that they’re related or part of any organized group, although that’s always possible,” said Sgt. Rick Howell. “There have been cases of our stolen bikes being recovered in other towns, but not within the last few months.”
According to 529 Garage, a nationwide database and bike recovery project, over 2 million bicycles are stolen each year in the U.S. and Canada, which is about one bike every 30 seconds. While it’s easy enough to fall into lackadaisical habits due to the generally low crime rates in Telluride, unfortunately the region is not immune to the extremely common crime of bike theft. In a community of avid mountain bikers, many riders save up their piggy banks to purchase expensive full-suspension mountain bikes to float down rugged mountain trails. However, with many mountain bike price tags between $1,000 and $5,000, or more, that can make them a target for thieves.
“We’d encourage folks to register their bikes with the Telluride Marshal’s Office, always lock them up, and take them inside when practical,” Howell suggested. “If your bike does get stolen, make a report with the marshal’s office, even if you don’t think it’s worthwhile. Any information we can collect can help us with other ongoing cases.”
Travis Young, owner of local bike shop Box Canyon Bicycles, echoed the advice of the authorities, emphasizing, “My number one piece of advice is, if you have a nice bike, keep it inside. It keeps it from getting stolen and it keeps it out of the elements, which keeps it happy. I know that’s not possible for everyone, though. For people that can’t keep their bikes inside, I would use a pretty sturdy D lock or a theft-proof, bicycle-specific chain made by one of the higher-end lock companies, and cover it.”
He added that riders with nice bicycles may even consider using multiple locks, as thieves may simply choose to move on to something easier to snatch quickly. Cable locks, he said, “are pretty easy to defeat.”
“Cable locks keep honest people honest,” Young said, noting that for determined thieves they provide only a small deterrent.
Riders may also consider purchasing bicycle-specific insurance or a renter or homeowner’s insurance policy that covers bike theft. Many policies cover bike theft even when the bike is stolen in a public location away from the home. Though some GPS devices exist that could potentially track a stolen bicycle’s location, Young explained that technological shortcomings like short battery life or device size have rendered such devices somewhat impractical.
“At some point I’d imagine we’d be able to get that technology small enough that people would want to carry it on their bicycles, but as of the last time I researched it, it wasn’t a very viable option,” Young said.
