“The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”—Thomas Jefferson
The San Miguel Basin Forum, which serves the communities of Nucla and Naturita and the west end of San Miguel County, has changed hands. Norwood Post Editor Regan Tuttle purchased the newspaper from its long-time owner, publisher, reporter and ad salesperson, Roger Culver. The deal was sealed Dec.30.
Small town newspapers are a vital link to local government, homegrown events and human interest stories that matter most to the small communities they serve. Small, local newspapers are a crucial aspect of democracy in action, holding governments accountable and keeping rural communities informed. Constitutional attorney John W. Whitehead wrote in his Huffpost blog in 2011 that it was imperative to democracy that small newspapers survive.
“The basic mission of the media is to serve as a check on the government,” Whitehead wrote. “That is why the freedom of the press is such an integral part of our First Amendment. Our founders understood the vital importance of the press in maintaining an educated citizenry and a transparent government. However, even freedom of the press will not make much of a difference if there are no local newspapers keeping watch over what's happening in our own back yards.”
And so, in a change of hands that will keep West End residents informed and engaged, Tuttle, a long-time resident of San Miguel County, will keep the San Miguel Basin Forum in the hands of its readers. Raised in Oklahoma, Tuttle also lived in southern Indiana for a while as a child. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English, and a master’s in communication art. She was a PhD candidate in language and literature at Texas Tech in Lubbock but left that program. An English teacher “on and off” for 21 years, Tuttle is a mother, horsewoman and, of course, a writer.
The Telluride Daily Planet asked Tuttle about the purchase and her plans for the future.
DP: Why buy this newspaper?
RT: Roger Culver had owned and run it for something like 40 years. I knew he was getting older, and I asked him if he’d consider selling it to me. I’ve spent a lot of time in Nucla. I owned a little house there for a few years. I think it’s a special place. Roger trusted me with the business he built and let me purchase it.
DP: What is the importance of small-town newspapers?
RT: Building community. Highlighting kids, sports, new business, good things that are happening in the community … but also letting people know about conflict and hard news. People need the facts. People need to know what’s happening.
DP: How did your interest in journalism/publishing begin?
RT: Really it was when (former Planet reporter and editor) Katie Klingsporn needed an editor to handle The Norwood Post 10 years ago. It’s been fun doing The Norwood Post the last decade. I’ve never taken a week off. When I had the idea to approach Roger, I realized I could keep doing the news but work for myself.
DP: What are some of the West End’s issues that Forum readers want to know about?
RT: The new school, the Basin Clinic, high school sports, Nucla Main Street upgrades, the Naturita sewer upgrades, new businesses that are emerging, ranching, agriculture like the heirloom apples, water, nonprofits, recreation like mountain biking.
DP: You are the Norwood Post editor and are continuing in that role, what are the differences between Norwood and the far West End communities?
RT: They’re so related. They just agreed to co-op for sports, so now the high school kids will be combining to make a new team. So many people have their hands in both communities. Norwood and Nucla-Naturita are actually connected in many ways. I have friends in both places, and they’re all friends and know each other. Many people in Norwood grew up in Nucla, and vice versa.
DP: By purchasing the Forum, did you save it? Would it have vanished without a buyer? What are some of things you will change/keep the same about the paper?
RT: Actually a few other people (or corporations) from out of town had wanted to buy the Forum. Roger wouldn’t sell to them. I think he’s trusting me to carry on his legacy of doing small-town community news. There is a lot happening in the West End. Many thought the West End communities would die after the coal pull-out. People are determined to not let that happen. I’m keeping the historical society’s column. It’s wonderful — and the crossword puzzle. I’m just adding in new stories mostly. I took the uranium market price off this week, because I can’t access the price without a specific login. That’s controversial. Some old timers want to know the price of uranium. Some want to see West End communities move on from that. Regardless, uranium is a part of the history, and we can’t change the history.
DP: Tell us something about yourself that you feel is important/funny/odd/who’d a thunk?
RT: In 2020, Rusty Scott and I launched a swift water canoe in Placerville and floated 55 miles down the San Miguel to Uravan, just outside of Nucla-Naturita. It took three days. I am super spiritual. I meditate/pray every single day. That’s probably why I lived.
I have also taught yoga and been a doula. Some people may know me as that.
