The Telluride Autumn Classic, formerly known as the Telluride Festival of Cars & Colors, recently announced it’d be showcasing more than just classic rides and motorcycles during this year’s event Sept. 23-26.
Organizers announced this week a fine arts and sculpture festival, featuring over 30 artists, will be held at Mountain Village’s Heritage Plaza.
The bios of each artist can be found on the festival’s website tellurideautumnclassic.com, as everything from paintings to custom-made jewelry and knives will be on display.
“Car lovers and art lovers alike can stroll around Heritage Plaza and feast their eyes on fine jewelry, paintings, photography, ceramics, metalwork and much, much more. Whether you’re coming from the Concours on the Golf Course or just passing through, the Fine Arts & Sculpture Festival is open to the public to enjoy,” according to the website.
One artist, Stephen Schubert of Los Angeles, is excited to exhibit his collection of contemporary abstracts.
“This is my first time doing a show here, but I first visited Telluride with a director friend of mine at the Telluride Film Festival many years ago,” he said. “I will be showcasing two new pieces featuring aspens and a number of other contemporary abstracts, which I am known for. Also, of great note will be my premiering my one-of-a-kind ‘Swarovski encrusted Totem Key.’”
Captivated by themes of transitions and transformations, he explained, Schubert’s abstracts are created on elevated birch panels with a technique that includes placing up to 15 layers of paint on them. His approach includes dragging a spackle knife, board or other found object over the wood surface, then applying a topcoat of resin several times.
“The result of this labor intensive process? A phenomenal vibrancy, great depth of color and surprising imagery,” according to his bio.
“Science is discovering how abstracts positively affect the brain, strengthening neural connections as we view them, so I feel like I’m getting a little healing along the way,” Schubert said. “I also love the idea that everyone has a different response to abstracts where they invite exploration to see what recognizable images are coming out at you, and you can’t be wrong in what you see.”
He added that he specializes in custom work and invites anyone interested in such a piece to come visit him during the event.
Knive maker Loren Feldman, owner of Arizona’s Feldman Custom Knives, will also be on hand this year.
“I use the finest specimens of unique and rare materials and most are natural minerals and gems. The American carbon and stainless steel Damascus knives are forged for strength. These knives hold a razor sharp edge very well,” according to the bio shared with the Telluride Autumn Classic.
Jewelry makers include Blackbird and The Snow, as well as Vortic Watches.
“We salvage and restore antique American pocket watches turning them into one-of-a-kind wristwatches. Each preserved piece of American history tells a beautiful story of a literal time past,” R.T. Custer of Fort Collins-based company Vortic Watches.
Similarly, photographer Beth Houts recycles and refurbishes vintage items, like windows for an artist made frame.
“I print my images of wild animals on canvas and hand stretch the canvas to the item to make a complete unique, one-of-a-kind piece,” she explained.
For a complete list of artists, visit tellurideautumnclassic.com and find the festival information under the “Experience” tab.
Editor’s note: More coverage of the Telluride Autumn Classic will appear in the Daily Planet as the event approaches.
