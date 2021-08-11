The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, was passed and signed into law on March 11. The $1.9 trillion bill is aimed to help communities and citizens across the country recover from the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic.
In San Miguel County, all three governmental entities are receiving ARPA funds, though none have been officially administered locally yet.
Officials discussed the funds and possible use during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Telluride.
County manager Mike Bordogna explained the Board of County Commissioners must adopt several new policies in order to receive and subsequently grant the ARPA funds.
“We have to adopt seven policies that are required by ARPA. We’ve been working on those internally and modifying our administrative policy manuals or procurement policies to be compliant for receiving and distributing these funds. We’ll have those policies in place on Aug. 25, it’s anticipated, if the board adopts them at that point,” he said.
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young asked what policies the county must adopt in order to be in compliance with ARPA requirements.
“For instance, the county has a whistle blower policy, but the formal whistle blower policy that’s required by ARPA is a little bit more entailed than what the county currently had. There’s another regarding cost share and matching activities with federal grant programs,” he said, adding others include property management policies for addressing the life cycle of assets from acquisition to disposition, among others.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper explained the county is receiving its ARPA allocation directly, while the Colorado Department of Local Affairs is handling funds for other entities like the Town of Telluride, so requirements may differ.
“Unfortunately, I think some folks thought that it was going to be like the CVRF (Coronavirus Relief Fund) money where the local governments have quite a bit of latitude on how to distribute those funds, and then once they’re contracted to a sub-recipient we’re off the hook, but we’re not,” Bordogna said. “We remain liable for that sub-recipient’s use of the funds, so we have to modify our policy to reflect that and to ensure how we’re going to verify that ongoing compliance of any sub-recipients of the money.”
He added that the county hasn’t “identified what our spending priorities are,” but housing and behavioral health are “likely to be very big picture, big bucket items for us.”
“I thought it might be a good initial step to recap where we are as far as eligibility,” Bordogna said.
County COVID-19 recovery manager Sheamus Croke led the discussion, including a brief introduction about what his job entails.
“The first one is really kind of understanding and researching the most strategic way to allocate these ARPA funds. A huge emphasis being leveraging these funds. We don’t want to throw all of this money into one pot. We want to make it stretch as far as possible through leveraging it,” he said.
ARPA funds must be incurred and obligated, Croke explained, by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended to cover all obligations and all work must be complete by Dec. 31, 2026. He added that the county does not plan to create a grant application process for the ARPA funds.
“We’re really just trying to be as patient and strategic as possible to make sure we’re making this money go as far as possible,” he said.
In collecting feedback from all the local entities, Croke shared a list of possible uses for such funds. Top among the priorities was housing, followed by behavioral and mental health, technology updates, business recovery, and water infrastructure improvements and updates.
“Housing security and eviction prevention is definitely an eligible expense,” Croke explained in going over acceptable uses for the funds. “ … What’s less clear is the development of new housing. I think this is coming along and going to hopefully be clearer.”
Similarly, funds for business recovery needs to go to establishments that were already in business before the pandemic and suffered as a result of it.
“I think the main point here is really that these funds are for businesses that were operating prior to the pandemic and effected by a required closure or other efforts to contain the pandemic, so they can’t necessarily be used, for example, creating a business incubator or business growth,” Croke said.
Officials have already been receiving questions about the ARPA funds, Young said, but being judicious is of the upmost importance throughout the process.
“It’s a lot to think about. … We all need to work together as a team because we’re all facing the same issues,” she said. “It’s a lot of money, but it’ll disappear quickly with the scope of things we have to work on.”
