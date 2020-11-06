There have been so many things to keep an eye on this busy season — county, state and national election results, spiking coronavirus rates (just to name a few) — that an important date likely escaped some people’s notice.
It was Nov. 1, the day the so-called open enrollment period returned for plans on Colorado’s health insurance change.
It was the beginning of a crucial six-week period: Barring a so-called “qualifying event,” such as the loss of Medicaid coverage or health insurance coverage from an employer, for many, these next few weeks are the only chance to lock in a plan for 2021 that is guaranteed to offer coverage regardless of pre-existing health-conditions. An exchange plan is also likely more affordable than what you could find elsewhere; most people receive subsidies to help cut the cost.
If you already own a health plan on the exchange, and you take no action, the plan will automatically renew for 2021. That could be a mistake. As Kevin Patterson, the chief executive of Connect for Colorado (the state’s health exchange), recently pointed out, although premiums are expected to stabilize overall next year — indeed, prices are likely to fluctuate about one percent — “Customers who qualify for financial help may see a decrease in the dollar amount of assistance for 2021, if they stick with the same plan.”
Then too, there are additional plans available to pick from: after an absence of a few seasons, coverage from Rocky Mountain Health Plans, which is owned by UnitedHealthcare, is again available for residents of Ouray County and San Miguel County (Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield plans will return this year, as well).
When shopping for a plan, in addition to weighing monthly premiums, “Coloradans should compare benefits, networks, plan usage and monthly and annual costs,” Patterson has said. It’s a lot to wade through any time, and especially crucial that you get the best coverage you can in a pandemic. As Patterson put it: “It’s more important than ever that Coloradans get covered and stay covered with an affordable and comprehensive health plan next year.”
And help with that is at hand. Over the next few weeks, Tri-County Health Network will offer a series of enrollment events with navigators, either in person or via Zoom. There is one coming up Nov. 19, in the Miramonte Building at 333 W. Colorado Ave., from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., (it’s a drop-in event, so no appointment is needed). A virtual sign-up session will take place Nov. 21 from 12-5 p.m.
“We have additional events in Telluride, another drop-in event Dec. 10 at the Miramonte Building, and online via Zoom on Dec. 12,” said Ruthie Boyd, the nonprofit’s health-marketing coordinator. If these times don’t suit your weekday schedule, not to worry: “We have health-coverage guides available between 5-7 p.m. on certain days, so people who can’t talk to us during working hours can still receive assistance,” Boyd said.
If you’d rather schedule a virtual visit, TCH can set up one of those, too.
“We can schedule individual private appointments, either via Zoom or in person,” Boyd said. There is no charge for assistance purchasing a plan on the exchange; enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage beginning Jan. 1. Between now and then, “There should be plenty of time for those who need help picking a plan to find help,” Boyd emphasized. “With the assistance of one of our health-coverage guides, the process is a lot more straightforward, especially with all the new choices people have. Ultimately, we have lots of flexibility to make sure clients get the assistance they need.”
For more information, call 970-708-7096 or visit TCH online at tchnetwork.org/insurance-assistance.
