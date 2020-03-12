Ukuleles? Check. Yoga? Check. Events for the body, soul and mind? Check. The Wilkinson Public Library is well known for venturing beyond the traditional book checkouts and free WiFi, and Saturday is no exception. This weekend, teens who wish to work together to create a positive environmental impact will collaborate as a teen-led group with scientists to identify, propose and undertake solutions to local environmental issues, and will have a shot to participate in a funded trip to Washington D.C.
If megastar teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is any example, the power of young people to be agents of environmental change is indisputable. On Saturday, local teenagers will put their heads together to tackle environmental issues within the community during Pinhead Institute’s Teen Earth Optimism forum.
A collaboration with the Smithsonian, the event will begin at 11 a.m. with a telecast to connect with 12 other Smithsonian-affiliated Earth Optimism events happening simultaneously around the country, followed by a lunch and discussion. From 1-3 p.m., teens will discuss community environmental issues with collaborators, before concluding talks by deciding on a project that the group can take to the Earth Optimism Summit in Washington D.C. April 23-25 to present and compete for project funding.
“I think teens are in a really interesting position to be leaders in environmental action, and I'm excited to see their energy around these issues,” said Patrick Eells, Pinhead program instructor. “Hopefully this event can help generate and direct some of that energy in a positive way. We're lucky to be involved with the Smithsonian on this initiative, and I'm really excited that a few of our most involved teens will be funded to come to Washington D.C. to attend and present their project at the Earth Optimism Summit.”
While interested teens do not need to register for the event beforehand, Eells noted that participants will get the most out of it by attending the entirety of the event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. While teens will be collaborating with Pinhead Climate Institute’s Adam Chambers and others, he said, they will mostly be working together as part of a truly teen-led coalition to spearhead the discussions and subsequent project.
“Participants will be brainstorming and imagining solutions to address environmental issues in their communities,” Eells said. “How do we reduce food waste? How do we measure and offset our carbon emissions? Can we put solar panels on more buildings around town? These are a few examples, but we're leaving it open so that we can generate as many ideas as possible.”
By the end of the event on Saturday, the teens will have solidified and decided upon an idea to address a local environmental concern. The teens who wish to remain involved will then move into the project phase that evolves the idea forward, culminating in a trip to Washington D.C. to attend the Earth Optimism summit and present their idea.
“It will be a great opportunity to share what is happening in our region and learn what others are doing across the nation, as well as experience what D.C. has to offer,” Eells said. “A few of the most involved participants will get to join, so Saturday is the best chance to get involved.”
EVENTS CANCELED
The Wilkinson Public Library’s second annual Community Baby Shower, slated for Sunday, has been canceled due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, which is commonly referred to as coronavirus. For more information, contact the library at 970-728-4519.
Saturday’s Pi Day community celebration, which was scheduled from 3:30-5 p.m., was called off as well, according to organizers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.