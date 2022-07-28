In the 1970s, a local citizen, fed up with the number of dogs running loose in town, set up ‘dog court’ complete with a gavel-wielding judge. (Yes, only in Telluride.) The photo is on display in the Telluride Historical Museum’s two-week-long exhibit, the Telluride Dog Museum, part of a range of summer programming. (Photo courtesy of Telluride Historical Museum, all rights reserved)